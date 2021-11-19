Use an Embroidery Hoop to Create a Modern Holiday Wreath This Winter Season
Whoever invented the wreath is a pure genius — have you noticed that it fits perfectly into any holiday's decor? This year we decided to mix together some of our favorite DIY elements to give the holiday wreath an upgrade. Say hello to our embroidery hoop mixed with fringe, florals and wood. Take it a step further and add in succulents and some gold detailing to make it the trendiest DIY Christmas wreath on the block. :)
Materials:
Tools:
Instructions:
Cut pieces of ribbon that measure 20 inches, fold them in half and loop them around the bottom half of the embroidery hoop. Repeat about 30 times.
- Tie 10-inch pieces of ribbon to the bottom half of the embroidery hoop.
- Use floral or jewelry wire to attach greenery to the top half of the embroidery hoop.
- Add in accents of berries and Christmas flowers using the floral wire to attach.
- Hang from the top using ribbon and wooden beads.
Attach greenery to the top half of the hoop. Use jewelry wire or floral wire to hold the greenery in place.
Add in accents of berries and flowers. If the wire is too tricky to wrap around, plug in your hot glue gun to get the job done faster.
Add some string to the top of the hoop and slide on some wooden beads for extra flair.
It’s the holiday wreath upgrade that we have all been waiting for.
Hang this wreath on your front door or in the foyer for all your guests to see.
