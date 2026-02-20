First Leaks from Chris Briney's New Amazon Movie Feature an "Insane" New Look

Every The Summer I Turned Pretty fan's wish is coming true because Conrad Fisher himself, Chris Briney, is officially starring in Amazon MGM Studios' new movie called Clashing Through the Snow. The movie will be directed by Upgraded's Carlson Young and it'll be a great movie for anyone who loves Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

DeuxMoi first reported on the rumor with one of their anonymously submitted blind items on January 1, and, naturally, Chris Briney's fans went wild. But now that we have the official confirmation that, one: the movie is happening and two: Chris Briney is the leading man, we can get even more excited!

Keep reading for what we know about Chris Briney's new Amazon Christmas rom-com, Clashing Through the Snow.

The Latest Update on Chris Briney's 'Clashing Through The Snow' #tsitp #conniebaby #christmasmovie ♬ family affair - ୨୧ @bella_travelplanner I am fangirling SO HARD!! Conrad Fisher right infront of my eyes..insane #conradfisher Chris Briney was spotted filming the new movie Clashing Through the Snow on February 18, 2026 at a local mall. He's dressed up as a mall Santa, complete with a fake beard and Santa hat. "I am fangirling SO HARD!!" @bella_travelplanner posted on TikTok. "Conrad Fisher right infront of my eyes..insane." The actor's casting was officially confirmed on January 7 thanks to Deadline, who also confirmed Carlson Young as the director and Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing as screenwriters (the duo recently penned Love Hard, which is one of my favorite Netflix rom-coms).

Fan Reactions to Chris Briney's Casting While we've seen Chris as the broody and moody Conrad Fisher, he's definitely got some comedic acting skills too (which I know firsthand considering he almost tricked me with fake news in our TSITP interview) so I can't wait to see him tackle a rom-com like Clashing Through the Snow. He's sure to make us all laugh out loud! "I'M SO READYYYYY," one fan said in the comments of Deadline's announcement, while another agrees with my assessment of his comedic skills, saying, "Yesss a comedy! He would do great." But overall, it seems The Summer I Turned Pretty fans all agree on one thing: "Chris deserves to be booked & busy!!" says another comment.

It All Started With A Rumor...That Ended Up Being True! View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) According to the blind item, Chris Briney "is going to star in a Christmas romcom set to release in 2026 — filming in NYC and directed by Carlson Young. Female lead hasn't been cast yet so no announcement but it sounds SOOOO cute!" I would totally love to see Chris Briney star in anything that has him running around New York...and I'm not alone. When prompted to suggest a star for the female lead, one fan commented, "Lola tung. they might have good chemistry idk 😋😋," while a second joked, "I personally volunteer as the lead."

Erika Doss/Prime Video Chris recently went on the record and admitted he'd be nervous doing another romance (specifically an Emily Henry movie) after spending the last 3 years as Conrad Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I guess it depends on what they’re about," he told Deadline of fans casting him as an EmHen leading man. "I’d have to read it. I look forward to hopefully being able to do a lot of different things and a lot of different worlds with a lot of different creatives. So I don’t know, I’d have to read it." It won't be long before we see Chris Briney reunite with Lola Tung and writer Jenny Han for the TSITP movie and I'm counting down the days!

Let us know what you're most excited for when it comes to Chris Briney in Amazon's Clashing Through the Snow. And don't forget to subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest updates on all things pop culture.

This post has been updated.