He'd "forget how to breathe" without her. 🥹
Meet Chris Briney's Gorgeous Girlfriend (& Rumored Fiancé — Sorry Bonrad Lovers!)
Keep reading for Chris Briney and Isabel Machado's full relationship timeline.
John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
September 18, 2025 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Are Reportedly Engaged
DeuxMoi announced the couple's engagement in September, and even though the couple hasn't publicly confirmed the rumor, fans are thrilled for them.
"Unwell (i never stood a chance)," one comment on the Instagram post reads, while another poked fun at how passionate TSITP fans get about Conrad and Belly's relationship, saying, "Give that woman a ring and a trophy for her patience with us over the years!!!!
September 4, 2025 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Show Up To The US Open
Chris Briney debuted a new look at the US Open (one that got over 1M likes on Instagram, mind you). He wore a denim jacket over a button up and vest while Isabel wore a denim dress. They deserve the Hottest Couple Award, without a doubt.
August 10, 2025 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Double Date With Sean Kaufman & Minnie Mills
These two went on a sweet double date to a New York Liberty basketball game with Chris' TSITP costars Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills.
March 25, 2025 — Chris Briney, Isabel Machado, Sean Kaufman, and Minnie Mills Take A Vacation
These BFF's also took a couple's trip, and TBH it looks like my dream vacation.
January 8, 2024 — Isabel Machado Shows Up For The Mean Girls Premiere
Chris and Isabel posed at the premiere of Mean Girls, where Chris admitted, “I couldn’t do anything without her."
“I don’t think I could wake up without her," he told Access Hollywood. "I’d forget how to breathe.”
Jeremy Chan/Getty Images
October 24, 2023 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Talk Red Carpet Risks
At the 2023 Women’s Wear Daily Honors, Chris revealed that Isabel pushes him outside his comfort zone. “The biggest thing [she has told me] is just wear something that you think is cool. Not something that you think someone else thinks is cool,” Chris Briney told People. “It’s hard to do that, easier said than done.”
“If [one of us] is going to do [something, the other] is going to support you," Isabel added.
September 17, 2022 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Walk The TIFF Red Carpet
Chris Briney and Isabel Machado made their red carpet debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, where Chris wore a black suit and Isabel wore a gorgeous blue and green printed gown.
June 23, 2022 — Chris Briney Celebrates Their Anniversary
For their one year anniversary, Chris Briney posted on Instagram, “A whole year!? I could never want anything else 💘.”
June 17, 2022 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Walk The Summer I Turned Pretty Red Carpet
"Get you some friends like these 😍,” Chris wrote on Instagram after the TSITP premiere.
June 2021 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Start Dating
The couple started dating in June 2021.
Fall 2018 — Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Are Roommates
Chris Briney and Isabel Machado were friends, and eventual roommates, at Pace University. They're all over each other's Instagrams, from vacations to Halloween costumes, and I'm obsessed.
