8 Classic Horror Movies You Should Binge ASAP (Before Halloween Season Ends!)

The horror movie genre has come a long way. From early monster films to psychological thrillers, there are endless avenues it can go down. With 21st-century horror being influenced by technology and realism, often with strong themes of race, gender, and class, it’s refreshing to click on a classic oldie in the horror world. There’s nothing like an old spine-chiller and eerie atmosphere to get the adrenaline pumping. While most modern films rely on jump scares and gore, old-time horror films focused purely on atmospheric tension, spine-tingling suspense, and psychological dread.

Here are some classic horror movies to check out, and I'll tell you where you can stream them all, too!

Scroll to see all the classic horror movies we always watch year after year!

Rosemary’s Baby A good psychological suspense can’t be beat. This 1968 film is a horror classic that carries elements of betrayal, dread, and paranoia. When a woman moves into a NYC apartment, she begins suspecting otherworldly forces are at play. Her husband and neighbors become the center of a conspiracy after she suspects they are part of a satanic cult. This is a classic for a reason and remains chilling to this day. Where To Watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV

- YouTube The Exorcist This film from 1973 seems to be at the epicenter of the horror genre as a whole. It’s widely referenced throughout pop culture and is a cultural phenomenon. A young girl begins experiencing paranormal disturbances and is assumed to be possessed by an evil spirit. When she begins levitating and doing grotesque, non-human acts such as twisting her head a full 360 degrees, a priest is called in to perform an exorcism. You know what the real kicker is? This story is based on a real event: back in 1949, a boy known under the pseudonym Roland Doe underwent several exorcisms. Where To Watch: HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV

Halloween This staple slasher has a title referencing where the film, made in 1978, takes place: on Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis’ performance as Laurie Strode is everything, and she truly captures the essence of a protagonist “final girl” horror character. Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

Carrie If you’re a Stephen King fan, this is definitely a movie to add to your watch list, and it came out in 1976. Based on his best-selling novel, Carrie is a tale of a young woman whose supernatural powers begin causing torment in her life. Everything comes to a head when her powers unleash explosive violence at her high school prom. If you're a supernatural fan, this is definitely a must-see. Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

Psycho Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece set the stage for the horror genre with shocking twists and nerve-wracking suspense. That shower scene (not to give you too many spoilers here in case you haven't seen it) is one of the most iconic moments in movie history. Oh, and Anthony Perkins’ chilling performance as Norman Bates set the standard for psychological horror. Where To Watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre This 1974 film blurred the line between reality and nightmare. Shot in a gritty, documentary-style, it tags along with a group of friends who stumble upon a cannibal family (including the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who is what nightmares are made of). Its disturbing imagery and relentless pacing make it one of the most terrifying films ever made. Where To Watch: Netflix, Peacock, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

Dracula Bela Lugosi’s 1931 portrayal of the infamous vampire is still haunting to this day. The gothic sets, paired with Lugosi’s amazing performance, create a work of art that cemented Dracula as a horror icon. Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

Night of the Living Dead George A. Romero’s 1968 low-budget classic invented the modern zombie genre. Beyond its terrifying imagery of the undead, it also delivered biting social commentary about race, violence, and survival. Its influence on both horror films and pop culture is immeasurable. Where To Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV+, Peacock, HBO Max

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!