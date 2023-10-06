The 8 Best Bone Chilling Korean Horror Movies For Halloween (And Any Other Time)
Halloween season is upon us, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than by watching some bone-chilling Korean thriller and horror movies? Sure, tuning into 31 Nights of Halloween is a yearly tradition that we all love, but it's time to shake things up. Along with the whimsical romances that fill K-dramas, South Korea has been producing some of the most gripping and terrifying films in recent years, and we've compiled a list of the absolute best to send shivers down your spine. So, dim the lights, grab your popcorn, and prepare for a hair-raising movie marathon! And who knows, maybe you'll find some unique Halloween costume inspo while you watch!
The Wailing (2016)
Prepare for a rollercoaster of suspense and supernatural horror as a small village is plagued by a mysterious illness and a chilling series of murders. The Wailing will keep you guessing until the very end, making it a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers and the occult.
I Saw the Devil (2010)
This one's not for the faint of heart. I Saw the Devil explores the darkest corners of revenge as a secret agent seeks vengeance on a sadistic serial killer. With its intense violence and psychological depth, it's a harrowing experience that'll keep you on the edge of your seat.
The Handmaiden (2016)
Directed by the visionary Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden is an erotic psychological thriller that will captivate your senses. It's a tale of deception, betrayal, and obsession that blurs the lines between love and manipulation.
Train to Busan (2016)
Zombies on a train? That's right! Train to Busan delivers heart-pounding action and nerve-wracking tension as passengers fight for their lives against a zombie outbreak. It's a thrilling ride you won't want to miss.
The Silenced (2015)
Mixing elements of horror and mystery, The Silenced takes place in an eerie girls' boarding school during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Strange occurrences and eerie secrets make this a captivating and unsettling watch, perfect for Halloween.
The Host (2006)
Monster movies can be scary and thrilling, and The Host delivers both in spades. This creature feature introduces us to a unique and terrifying monster that wreaks havoc on Seoul. With dark humor and intense suspense, it's a Halloween gem.
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)
If you're a fan of found footage horror, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a must-see. A group of YouTubers explores an abandoned psychiatric hospital, but what they encounter is beyond their worst nightmares. Brace yourself for spine-tingling scares.
Parasite (2019)
Four Academy award winning psychological thriller, Parasite, is a must see rising cult classic. The Korean thriller follows a poverty stricken family who cunningly seeks out employment from a filthy rich family who has skeletons in the closet.
Header image via NEON