18 Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors, According To Kitchen Designers
A Fresh paint color can be the dramatic upgrade you need to fall in love with your kitchen again. Four years ago, I painted my kitchen cabinets with Benjamin Moore's Adriatic Sea, and while I still like the color I'm ready to go more earthy in my aesthetic. "The biggest trend we’re seeing for kitchens and kitchen cabinets is homeowners looking to add more color and turn away from all-white kitchens and gray kitchens/kitchen cabinets," says Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing.
Thinking beyond white these days, many designers are finding unique ways to pair color with stone and natural woods. "Lately, I’ve been captivated by the power of contrasting materials and colors to transform this essential room," says Amr Samaha, founder of LA-based Samaha Studio. "In our latest project, we’ve paired the timeless elegance of French white oak cabinets with a striking maroon paint." Here's a peek at Amr's design and several other designer picks for the best kitchen cabinet colors this year.
Samaha Studio
Amr's bold choice of a maroon hue adds warmth and depth, creating a kitchen that is both sophisticated and inviting. Try Farrow & Ball Preference Red No.297, Benjamin Moore Classic Burgundy, or Clare Paint Vintage to get the look. Always test a sample to make sure the color suits your specific lighting situation.
"The maroon hue does more than complement the natural wood — it elevates the entire space, turning it into a focal point that’s as visually stunning as it is functional. By embracing contrast, we’ve crafted a kitchen that not only looks beautiful but also feels like home," she says.
Sherwin Williams
"I love Sherwin Williams Dark Knight," Lauren Reyes says, principal designer + owner LA-based LVR Studios. "We’ve used this for my own kitchen’s cabinetry – it’s not a typical navy blue like we’re used to seeing as it has rich hues of dark blues and greens."
Farrow & Ball
Another favorite is Farrow & Ball’s Joa White, a light and clean taupe. "It's a nice way to achieve a “white” kitchen, but a lot warmer and very sophisticated feeling," Lauren says.
Sherwin Williams
Sue recommends Sherwin Williams'Thunderous SW 6201 for an earthy nature-inspired look. I think this is my pick too! "Dark yet calming, it is ideal for this space since it complements natural elements like wood and metal very well," she says.
Sherwin Williams
Sue is also a fan of the wine-colored trend. She recommends Carnelian SW 7580. "To add some drama and mystery into a kitchen, this deep saturated violet with warm red undertones is a beautiful choice. Although it might seem like a bolder choice, it’s easy to pair with clean neutrals, thanks to its muted tone."
Farrow & Ball
Amanda Leigh at House of Rolison seconds the redder tones for a warm and stimulating color. Her favorite? Benjamin Moore Nicholson Red. "We love coordinating a cabinet color to the vein of the slab we choose. It helps marry the materials we use without being too coordinated," she says.
Amanda's other favorite is also in the greige family, Farrow and Ball's Drop Cloth.
Whearley & Co
If you want to lean more green in your greige, Whearley & Co.'s Cooking Apple Green is a lovely neutral with a bit more tint.
Sherwin Williams
Sue adds to her fave list Sherwin Williams Color of the Year for 2024: Upward SW 6239. "This light and breezy blue that creates a beautiful coastal chic vibe to an all-white kitchen. Homeowners can take this aesthetic one step further by adding wooden accents to the space."
Theresa Butler Interiors, Marc Mauldin
Theresa Butler, principal and founder of Theresa Butler Interiors in Atlanta recently refreshed a 15-year-old kitchen with its original cabinets using Benjamin Moore Advance Paint in Marine Blue (on island) and London Fog (in cabinets).
Theresa Butler Interiors, Marc Mauldin
Theresa also used Benjamin Moore White Dove to refresh this traditional kitchen.
Benjamin Moore
Theresa also recommends Benjamin Moore Stratton Blue (a muted blue-green shown above), a soothing Ocean Air, and Peale Green, an earthy forest green, for kitchen cabinets. Love the idea of forest green too!
Lowe's
Something in the Ocean Air family is the Tranquil Waters Tintable Cabinet Paint from Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines.
