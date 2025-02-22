Kitchen trends often have staying power, lasting a decade or more. But the all-white kitchen is gradually fading as designers embrace richer, deeper hues and bold statement stones. A perfect example: Designer Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio , who took on the challenge of renovating a home once owned by a hoarder (respect!). The result? A kitchen that went from dated and dysfunctional to a stunning, modern transformation that embraces indoor-outdoor living. Known for his intentional approach to design, Amr prioritized health-conscious, eco-friendly choices, including the use of non-toxic paints throughout the home.

See the inspiring kitchen reveal below!

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Amr elevated the home with Australian travertine stone and Italian Cipollino marble, materials that have a natural elegance to them and will only become more beautiful with time. He chose brass and copper piping over plastic for durability and favored natural stone and wood over lacquered finishes for a design that feels timeless and intentional. "It was important for me to honor the home’s original mid-century form while enhancing its functionality and flow," he said.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Handcrafted Zellige tiles on the floor and a mix of brass fixtures introduce a rich, artisanal aesthetic.



Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography The burgundy-hued cabinets are a modern and sophisticated choice that adds depth, warmth, and a sense of refined drama to the space. It's a great contrast against the natural materials and metallic accents.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography "Every decision, from materials to layout, was made with the intention to tell a cohesive story," said Amr.

Take the rest of the tour! Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography The Beverly Hills home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom ranchette, or small-scale ranch home, designed with a modern organic feel. The home’s exterior is clad in Shou Sugi Ban dark wood, and features a Japanese technique that preserves the wood while giving it a distinct, textured finish, which Amr said aligns with his "commitment to sustainable materials that age gracefully."

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography "I pulled heavily from my Egyptian background, blending modern execution with principles rooted in vernacular architecture," said Amr. "The mashrabiya-inspired front door filters light while maintaining privacy, and natural lime paints reflect the textures and tones of historic Cairo."

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Most of the walls are finished in lime wash paint, a choice that lends a soft, organic texture that shifts beautifully with the light.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography "The skylight in the shower is a standout — strategically placed to create a soft glow, turning an everyday routine into an artistic experience," said Amr.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Celebrity designer Francesca Grace furnished and styled the home with custom pieces from her furniture collection, beautifully enhancing the organic look and feel of each space.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography French white oak floors add a warmth that only deepens with time too and echoes the oak cabinetry throughout, including the kitchen.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Corten steel used on the fireplace in the living room brings in tones that will patina over time, blending well with the natural California landscape.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Jewel tones and organic shapes weave seamlessly into the design, adding depth and continuity to the story.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography "While it leans modern, the space is infused with warmth and cultural depth, creating a home that feels both timeless and rooted in history," added Amr.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography Earthy hues, soft textures, and an abundance of natural light come together to create a space that feels warm and inviting.

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography "Creating a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces was key, along with introducing natural light throughout the home," said Amr. "I also wanted to incorporate sustainable, enduring materials that would age gracefully over time."

