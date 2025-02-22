OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Bold and beautiful.

This Kitchen Design Trend Is Heating Up For 2025

kitchen design trend
Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 22, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Kitchen trends often have staying power, lasting a decade or more. But the all-white kitchen is gradually fading as designers embrace richer, deeper hues and bold statement stones. A perfect example: Designer Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio, who took on the challenge of renovating a home once owned by a hoarder (respect!). The result? A kitchen that went from dated and dysfunctional to a stunning, modern transformation that embraces indoor-outdoor living. Known for his intentional approach to design, Amr prioritized health-conscious, eco-friendly choices, including the use of non-toxic paints throughout the home.

See the inspiring kitchen reveal below!

kitchen design tips

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Amr elevated the home with Australian travertine stone and Italian Cipollino marble, materials that have a natural elegance to them and will only become more beautiful with time. He chose brass and copper piping over plastic for durability and favored natural stone and wood over lacquered finishes for a design that feels timeless and intentional. "It was important for me to honor the home’s original mid-century form while enhancing its functionality and flow," he said.

modern kitchen

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Handcrafted Zellige tiles on the floor and a mix of brass fixtures introduce a rich, artisanal aesthetic.

kitchen remodel

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

The burgundy-hued cabinets are a modern and sophisticated choice that adds depth, warmth, and a sense of refined drama to the space. It's a great contrast against the natural materials and metallic accents.

kitchen design

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

"Every decision, from materials to layout, was made with the intention to tell a cohesive story," said Amr.

Take the rest of the tour!

home exterior

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

The Beverly Hills home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom ranchette, or small-scale ranch home, designed with a modern organic feel. The home’s exterior is clad in Shou Sugi Ban dark wood, and features a Japanese technique that preserves the wood while giving it a distinct, textured finish, which Amr said aligns with his "commitment to sustainable materials that age gracefully."

front yard

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

"I pulled heavily from my Egyptian background, blending modern execution with principles rooted in vernacular architecture," said Amr. "The mashrabiya-inspired front door filters light while maintaining privacy, and natural lime paints reflect the textures and tones of historic Cairo."

bathroom

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Most of the walls are finished in lime wash paint, a choice that lends a soft, organic texture that shifts beautifully with the light.

bathroom design

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

"The skylight in the shower is a standout — strategically placed to create a soft glow, turning an everyday routine into an artistic experience," said Amr.

dining room

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Celebrity designer Francesca Grace furnished and styled the home with custom pieces from her furniture collection, beautifully enhancing the organic look and feel of each space.

bedroom design

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

French white oak floors add a warmth that only deepens with time too and echoes the oak cabinetry throughout, including the kitchen.

fireplace steel

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Corten steel used on the fireplace in the living room brings in tones that will patina over time, blending well with the natural California landscape.

living room design

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Jewel tones and organic shapes weave seamlessly into the design, adding depth and continuity to the story.

living room

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

"While it leans modern, the space is infused with warmth and cultural depth, creating a home that feels both timeless and rooted in history," added Amr.

office design

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

Earthy hues, soft textures, and an abundance of natural light come together to create a space that feels warm and inviting.

outdoor design

Christopher Amitrano/CS8 Photography

"Creating a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces was key, along with introducing natural light throughout the home," said Amr. "I also wanted to incorporate sustainable, enduring materials that would age gracefully over time."

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

kitchen trendshome decor ideaskitchen decorhome decor trendshome decor

