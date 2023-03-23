6 Tips To Perfect Your Coastal Luxe Decor Dreams
Move over nautical – coastal luxe is the new trend in town. We don’t know about you, but our Pinterest is filled with pictures of this beachy, Bali-inspired home trend, which has only grown in popularity over the last year.
What is Coastal Luxe?
Coastal luxe is an elevated take on the ever-popular “beach” home decor motif, substituting anchors and seagull statues with driftwood and seagrass baskets. Through plenty of texture, wood, pampas grass and more, this style is a luxurious fusion of beachy and bohemian, and we’re here to show you how to bring this trend into your home.
This home decor trend started in 2020, when an infusion of Balinese and Australian design influences trickled into mainstream social media. Home stylists, interior designers, and social media influencers alike noticed the growing trend, and began to implement it in their own projects.
How did Coastal Luxe get popular?
Coastal luxe quickly grew in popularity, as companies like Three Birds Renovations and brands like Village Stores infused their brands with a style that sat at the crux of traditional modernity and relaxed bohemian. This unique style is synonymous with relaxed living and beach culture, thus growing to popularity in Australia.
The products that ultimately gave way to this style originated from Balinese and Moroccan roots. Woven baskets, beaded boxes and unique wooden furniture have been handcrafted by local artisans for centuries, and with the globalization of the home decor market their pieces have seeped into new countries, and markets, across the world.Today, you can find thousands of images on coastal luxe homes and styling tips through social media, and can shop directly from balinese artisans through sites like Etsy.
Do I have to source Coastal Luxe overseas?
The short answer is no! In fact, you’re surrounded by pieces that fit this style no matter where you are. Head to your local Homegoods, Cost Plus World Market, Homesense or even Amazon and I’m sure that you’ll find some amazing, unique pieces.
Creating a coastal inspired home doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, with some simple styling tips and affordable upgrades, you too can transform your home into an idyllic escape reminiscent of a luxury seaside home.
1. Upgrade your lighting fixtures
One thing you will always see in any coastal luxe styled home is unique lighting. The goal of this style is to bring in a variety of natural different textures to create a relaxing, warm environment. For example, try finding an amazing wovenlampshade, or a wood beaded chandelier.
2. Add texture to your home decor
Think: wood, raffia, shells, really anything that is natural. Try these beautiful, airy curtains to transform your windows, a handwoven Moroccan blanket to throw over your couch, funky cutting boards or candle holders (I love shopping at Homegoods for these), woven placemats to update your tablescape or this rattan magazine holder to sit by your couch.
3. Pick wall art that reflects the beachWhite Shell Beaded Wall Hanging Boho Wall Decor Tribal Wall - Etsy
We absolutely love any opportunity to bring natural, unique pieces into our homes. We look for pieces from favorite photographers, like Saxon Kent, brands like Salty Luxe, or even our local Homesense and Homegoods (look for the brand Middle of Nowhere, they make amazing, large scale photographs on canvas). Photography is an all-around great way to bring art into your home.
Don’t worry, though, you don’t have to just stick with photography! Check out these handcrafted African Juju hats, this shell wall hanging and this seagrass fan.
4. Introduce live and dried plants to your home
Plants are the perfect way to bring the outdoors inside, and achieve that natural look. I love buying dried pampas grass and adding it to textured vases I find at Homegoods and TJ Maxx, like this terracotta vase and this coral motif vase. For live plants, check out your local plant nursery to see what they have in stock. Coastal luxe homes tend to lean towards more tropical plants, like banana trees and bird of paradises.
5. When buying new pieces, focus on the material and quality
You always want your pieces to last, so try to invest in quality. Handcrafted items are always an excellent choice, but for more budget-friendly home decor enthusiasts be sure to check the material label before you buy anything. If you’re shopping in a store, feel the furniture to make sure it’s real, sturdy wood. See if the pillows are stuffed fully, and if the pretty kitchen products you’re looking at are dishwasher safe (and even food safe…you’d be surprised by how many aren’t). And if there are reviews to be read, read the reviews!
6. Your rugs are an extension of your style – use them accordingly
Let’s be honest – rugs are wildly expensive, so you might as well get a pretty one that will stand the test of time. To achieve the coastal luxe style, check out jute rugs and Moroccan rugs. Remember, anything with texture is a good thing, so if you find a fabulous tufted rug, buy it!
Now, you can convert your space into a beautiful beachside escape, no matter how far you may be from the coast.
