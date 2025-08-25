12 "Calming" Coastal Kitchen Ideas To Channel Your Inner Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers movies (Something’s Gotta Give, It’s Complicated...) basically invented kitchen envy. Those light-filled, often coastal spaces with massive countertops and perfectly styled vessels of hydrangeas? Swoon. It’s that lived-in-but-luxe vibe that makes you want to move in — or at least start baking croissants at 6 a.m. Coastal kitchens nail the same mix of light, warmth, and seaside charm. From coastal modern to coastal grandmother to coastal farmhouse, here’s how to inspire your coastal kitchen renovation.

Scroll to see these 12 breezy, calming coastal kitchen ideas!

clé tile Personally, I love the modern-leaning coastal kitchen — clean lines, breezy vibes, and just the right amount of rustic charm, like these zellige weathered white tiles from clé. Swap a few upper cabinets for open shelves where stacks of ceramic bowls, woven baskets, and coastal cookbooks can live. It’s functional and welcoming, and instantly gives that “someone actually cooks here” feel.

Serena & Lily Coastal kitchens love a refined rattan stool like the Serena & Lily Riviera Rattan Bar & Counter Stools, which balance sophistication with ease — the signature Nancy Meyers decor move.

Mitzi Soft whites, sandy neutrals, and pale blues mimic the calm of the sea. They’re the perfect base for layering textures and natural accents without feeling stark or sterile. Glass globe fixtures like these Beverly Pendants from Mitzi channel a coastal mood too.

Cailini Coastal Coastal blue statement lighting, striped shades, a big white island, and Sasco Upholstered Rattan Bar Stools are a classic coastal mix.

Belk Tile Coastal kitchens run the gamut — from traditional to modern to farmhouse — which means you can cherry-pick the elements that work best for your home. Start with natural light (always a win), then layer in color with something like a soft blue subway tile (like these from Belk Tile ). Pure Salt Interiors and Whittney Parkinson Design show how reclaimed wood and rattan instantly add warmth: timeless, organic, and just the right amount of coastal charm.

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily is a go-to for coastal kitchen furniture and accessories. Shop the Look for this coastal kitchen.

Crate & Barrel Swap in unlacquered brass like these Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls or brushed nickel pulls and faucets for a bit of shine. They add just the right amount of polish to breezy cabinetry.

The Lifestyled Co Nothing feels more "Nancy Meyers” than a cozy corner banquette with striped cushions, ready for coffee or Sunday pancakes. The Muestra Dining Chair in Weathered Grey tops the coastal look.

Saffron + Poe Linen café curtains or no curtains at all let as much natural light flood in as possible, just like in those sun-drenched movie kitchens. Saffron + Poe's Bali Bell Pendant is the perfect coastal farmhouse statement too.

Wayfair Granted this kitchen leans into the cottage kitchen territory, but the light blue cabinets, natural light, Jaclyn Wall Light and a deep, white sink are coastal staples that double as design statements.

Lights.com Love these Sarina Pendants in lake grass and brass for a minimal coastal vibe. Simple styling goes a long way. A vase of hydrangeas, a bowl of lemons, or herbs growing on the counter adds a natural, movie-set touch.

clé tile At the end of the day, design what you love. Trends fade, but a space that feels true to you will always hold up. Case in point: this coastal stunner featuring zio & sons + clé tile in weathered white octagon + sea salt bouchon. Swoon.

