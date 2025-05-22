5 "Cozy" Design Ideas I'm Stealing From This Modern Farmhouse Renovation

I would happily move right into the latest project by Los Angeles-based designer Lindsey Colhoun. She tapped into her natural design talent to pull off a gorgeous renovation in Lake Sherwood, a dreamy lake town nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. Once dark and dated, this home has been transformed into a light-filled sanctuary where Napa farmhouse charm meets California cool. It's SO cozy. Here are five design ideas I'm taking away from this cozy modern farmhouse renovation.

1. Create a Sense of Warmth With Natural Materials Public 311 The homeowners, a family of five, envisioned a space that felt brighter, warmer, and more inviting — a place where everyday living could blend with moments of calm and connection. Lindsey’s goal was to honor that vision while reimagining the home’s layout and style to better reflect the family’s needs and lifestyle.

Public 311 “To balance the scale of the space with a warm, inviting atmosphere, we incorporated natural materials and reimagined the design with a fresh, updated approach, blending refined rustic elements with timeless, more traditional details,” Lindsey says.

2. Brighten The Space With Paint and Light Public 311 The home’s original dark brown flooring was lightened to a rustic natural tone, brightening up the space and leaning into the modern aesthetic (vs. erring too far into kitschy farmhouse).

Public 311 From the kitchen refresh to the bathroom remodels, Lindsey took care to maintain a unified palette of natural elements — light wood, stone, and soft neutrals — while adding unique touches in each space. Expansive glass panels framed in minimal black wood act like oversized landscape paintings, pulling in the view and letting natural light flood the interior. Wood beams were added to introduce character and texture.

3. Design For Everyday Life Public 311 Cue the Nancy Meyers cooking scene: In the kitchen and living room, the design invites connection — spaces made for cozy gatherings, meaningful moments, and plenty of family fun.

Public 311 “We maintained a unified palette throughout each space but introduced distinct elements to give each area its own character,” Lindsey explains. She achieved that with lighting and accessories, like pots and planters, pillows and artwork.

Public 311 Unique tile patterns, custom vanities, and thoughtful lighting give each bathroom its own story without interrupting the overall harmony.

Public 311 This bathroom, while giving totally different vibes than the one above, still feels connected to the space with its rustic modern elements, like a vintage rug paired with marble tile and a stone sink paired with brass fixtures.

Public 311 The master bedroom offers a soothing escape from the playfulness and togetherness of the communal rooms.

4. Embrace An Indoor-Outdoor Flow Public 311 With a backdrop this gorgeous, blurring the boundary between indoors and out was a must. Lindsey leaned into this by incorporating glass doors and windows that offer uninterrupted sightlines to the landscape, and by continuing materials like wood and stone from exterior to interior.

Public 311 “We wanted the outdoor spaces to feel like a natural extension of the home,” Lindsey shares. “By using a soft, neutral palette inside, the vibrant outdoor scenery could take center stage.”

5. Don't Get Too Fussy; A Home Should Feel Like A Hug Public 311 Though the home is spacious, it never feels grand for the sake of it. Every room was reimagined to foster togetherness —whether it’s entertaining guests or gathering for a weeknight family dinner. Pillows, candles, books, and blankets invite anyone to get cozy, making sure it never feels too fussy.

Public 311 Materials were selected not just for their beauty but also for their durability. I especially love the oversized sofa — perfect for cuddling — and those candy jars? Chef’s kiss.

Public 311 “The goal was to create a home that’s lived-in and easy to maintain, without compromising on style,” Lindsey says.

Public 311 With personal touches, a soothing palette, and warm, organic finishes throughout, this Lake Sherwood home proves that elevated design can still feel comfortable and like a warm hug at the end of the day.

