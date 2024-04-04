4 Cool Coffee Brands You Need To Try This Year
I am unironically one of those ‘don't talk to me before I've had mycoffee’ types of people. It’s what gets me out of bed in the morning! That being said, I’ve tried a lot of different coffee brands in the aim of finding the ones that work best for my routine.
As an ex-baristawho knows that a cup of coffee could either make or break your day, it’s my duty to let you know the coolest, tastiest coffee brands that have my coffee-loving stamp of approval. These coffee brands I’m highlighting are top-notch in terms of quality, have a wonderful taste, and make that morning sip so much better – just about any way you like it. Let’s get into it!
Cometeer
Saying that Cometeer makes my mornings a thousand times better doesn’t nearly do the brand justice! Cometeer is just one of those coffee brands that you need to try to believe.
They sell flash-frozen pucks of espresso, which are made with all kinds of roasts from esteemed coffee brands like Intelligentsia, Counter Culture Coffee, Klatch Coffee, and more. You can find every type of roast from fruity light roasts to chocolatey dark roasts, and none of the ones I’ve tried (I’ve tried about 6 different brands now) ever misses in terms of quality and flavor!
Cometeer’s coffee is perfect for people who want strong espresso shots at home, but don’t want to break the bank buying a brand-new espresso machine (and trust me, their coffee is strong). Since the pods are flash-frozen, the espresso retains its freshness until you thaw it out. This means no fancy machines or gadgets, grinding beans or sweating over the perfect water-to-coffee ratio.
Their flash-frozen coffee pods are super versatile, too. I’ve made iced lattes, iced coffees, hot lattes, hot coffees, and even smoothies using them!
Cometeer’s coffee boxes go for $84 and you get 32 capsules in a box. That’s about $2.60 per serving, which totally beats out your local cafe’s typical prices. Better yet, Cometeer offers a membership service that brings the box price down to $64, shipping out a new box every 4 weeks.
My favorite boxes from Cometeer are the Medium & Dark Roast Box and the Houseplant Box which was made in collaboration with Seth Rogen’s coffee brand, Houseplant.
Jot
Jot is a bottled coffee concentrate brewed to be 20 times more concentrated than your average coffee. Since I like my coffee strong AF, I really appreciate that Jot is versatile when it comes to coffee ratios. You just pour it and dilute it with water or milk (sometimes I do both), making it super easy to control the strength. Like Cometeer, you can easily prepare Jot coffee iced or hot using cold or hot water or milk!
I’ve tried a range of Jot’s concentrated coffees, but I find that even their Original brew – the one I was most skeptical to try out since I also like my coffee sweet – was so smooth with a sweet finish. Though the OG is good, I think the Chocolate Hazelnut flavor is even better.
I typically mix Jot with a 1-1 ratio with my favorite syrups and cold water to get an iced latte going. Right now, my favorite milk to use is MALK’s new cashew milk, which is undoubtedly the perfect soulmate for bold coffee. Aside from drinks, I’m loving adding a serving of Jot to my overnight oats!
One bottle of Jot is $26 and supplies 14 servings of coffee ($2 a serving). You can snag flavors like Vanilla, Caramel, and their Spring Seasonal flavor which is heavy on the fruits + florals. Jot also offers a monthly subscription, lowering the price per bottle to $19.50 ($1.40 a serving) – but we’ve got an exclusive discount code for you!
Use code ‘BRIT45’ for 45% off your first subscription order. Add Jot to your list of coffee brands to try ASAP!
Copper Cow
I’m a sucker for cool packaging, which admittedly is why I adore this coffee brand, Copper Cow. But that’s not all I love! The taste of their coffee roasts is just unbeatable based on all the beans I’ve tried in this lifetime. And I fear I’ve tried a lot.
Copper Cow specializes in Vietnamese coffee, which is typically stronger, darker, and sweeter than the American coffee I might get from a coffee chain like Starbucks or Dunkin’. What's more is their products are made with 100% natural ingredients and are sourced from sustainable farms over in Vietnam.
I’ve been obsessed with Copper Cow’s Classic Black Ground Coffee, which is perhaps their most basic ground coffee flavor. Even though it’s pretty no-frills, the classic flavor is so smooth, I could drink it black (and I almost never drink black coffee)! Their Churro Ground Coffee is a close second, which highlights real cinnamon that’s ground right into the coffee!
Aside from coffee grounds, Copper Cow also has some pretty cool single-serve pour-over packets that make the art of the pour-over accessible. They also sell creamers and ready-to-go latte packs to make amazing coffee with ease.
One bag of Copper Cow coffee grounds is $17, but you can choose to go with a monthly or bi-monthly subscription that brings it down to $14.45.
Intelligentsia
Intelligentsia Coffee is one of those famed coffee brands that all caffeine connoisseurs should know. Hailing from Chicago, the roastery-cafe hybrid brand is fully dedicated to coffee culture and maintaining the highest quality for their products. They have cafes in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Boston, and even in Korea!
I admit I haven’t tried a wide range of Intelligentsia’s offerings, but one product I have to brag about is their Black Cat Espresso roast. The beans are by far the best I’ve tried in my moka pot (which can make surprisingly good espresso), delivering a smooth but punchy sip. Of course, I’m not brave enough to drink espresso on its own, but if I did, this one would make the experience fun and yum.You can snag a bag of beans on theirsite for $16.50 with an option for delivery every week or up to every 4 weeks. I’ve seen the Black Cat Espresso roast sold for less at Target, where it’s shoppable at $15.
