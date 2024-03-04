I Finally Found The Best Under Eye Cream For Bags – Here’s My Honest Review
Tik Tok is truly the best salesman, and in my most recent quest to find the best under eye cream for bags (I am a chronically sleepy girl and always in front of a screen), it brought the Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye directly to my FYP.
Aside from having some pretty magical branding that speaks to my Gen Z soul, I was instantly hooked on trying the Good Weird product because the brand’s co-founder was the one on-screen actually demoing the product, rather than some random influencer.
With insane claims to “make you look like you slept 12 hours,” I knew it was my duty to test out the Cold Brew Undereye to see if it could really erase the perpetual sleeplessness from my under eye area. Keep reading for a full review and discover how this viral pick ranks when it comes to the best under eye cream for bags!
Product Claims
The coffee-inspired Cold Brew Undereye from Good Weird is cleverly formulated with caffeine as one of the main ingredients. According to Dermatology Times, caffeine can act as an antioxidant, help decrease damage from UV rays, and encourage microcirculation within the skin.
In the words of Good Weird’s co-founder, Stephen Yaseen (who appeared in the video that initially drew me to the product), the caffeine in Cold Brew Undereye de-puffs. Further, he details that the cream has niacinamide to help fade dark circles and diamond powder to smooth out fine lines.
I typically go for under eye products that have de-puffing and brightening qualities, so before even trying it, the claims associate with the Cold Brew Undereye checked all my boxes and more. But I had to try it to believe it!
Eye Creams I've Tried Before + What I Liked About Them
To me, any form of skincare feels special. What that really means is I don’t have particularly high standards for skincare – AKA there are tons of people out there who care a whole lot about the ingredients, packaging, and origins of their skincare more than I do. What I do know I like from under eye creams is a thicker consistency and easy, peasy application.
In the past, I’ve stuck with creams like the Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Cream. This one comes in jar form, and takes longer to apply as opposed to creams with a tip applicator like the Cold Brew Undereye. Again, I'm not annoyingly picky about things like this, but convenience is always a nice bonus.
I enjoy how opaque the Pacifica cream is, plus that it’s cruelty-free. I’ve been using it for over a year now since I’ve seen results over time! Though, before testing the Cold Brew Undereye, I was growing anxious to try something new.
Testing The Good Weird Cold Brew Under Eye Cream
I set out to test the Cold Brew Undereye on a Monday morning, and trust, my eye bags needed a boost after getting a horrific amount of sleep. I kept the tube in the fridge overnight before testing it, since it was recommended in the initial Tik Tok that I do so.
I’m so glad I let the cream live in the fridge because the metal tip really amplified the product’s cooling effect. The Cold Brew Undereye went on as smoothly as a nice swig of my morning coffee. It was very silky on the skin, which impressed me.
The product has a minimal fragrance, which I very much prefer for skin as delicate as the under eye.
After a few minutes of letting the eye cream set in, I saw a noticeable difference in the darkness under my eyes, though minimal all things considered. The results manifested mostly in the way my under eye area felt – it felt significantly more hydrated and soft than before I applied it.
Is The Cold Brew Undereye Really The Best Under Eye Cream For Bags?
My conclusion: 10/10
Overall, this is the best under eye cream for bags I’ve tried with near-instant results. Plus, the application just feels super yummy and refreshing!
I can’t wait to continue usage, especially since the product listing claims continual use can stimulate collagen production in the skin.
How To Find The Best Under Eye Cream For Bags
- Read reviews on the product’s effectiveness. Hearing from real people (like me!) will paint a clearer picture of everything about it, from packaging to results.
- Look for under eye creams with ingredients proven to reduce bags. Hyaluronic acid, retinol, caffeine, peptides and vitamin C are the main players!
- Consider the best price range for your budget. With any beauty product, there'll be a range of prices to shop. Looking for cheap skincare goods? Shop our list of beauty deals!
Other Great Eye Creams To Check Out
Dieux Auracle Eye Serum
This barely-there eye serum from Dieux is meant to "resurrect your eyes" with sensitive skin-friendly ingredients that help de-puff and brighten the under eye area.
Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Hydrating Eye Cream
A combo of vitamin C and 7 different types of post-biotics helps target dark circles in this lightweight, fragrance-free eye cream from Elizabeth Mott. Each application is creamy and melts into the skin with ease to create a smooth canvas for makeup – or wear it alone to soak up the benefits.
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
I've had months and months of experience with this yerba mate eye gel, and I love it. I'll def be using it after I exhaust the Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye. Though it's thinner and less bodied than a typical under eye cream, I find that the inclusion of yerba mate really does invigorate the sensitive skin under my eyes and makes me feel (and look) more awake. Better yet, it's literally $6 and formulated to be entirely vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.
Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream
This fan-fave eye cream from Olay has over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon due to its noticeable results when it comes to brightening dark circles and bags. Like most eye creams for bags, this luxe-looking little jar contains vitamins B3 and C, plus caffeine to get the job done.
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Vegan Eye Cream
This unique eye cream includes a 28-day fermented rice extract that's meant to hydrate your skin to a tee. Your under eye area will feel superiorly rejuvenated after using it! This product is 100% vegan and uses ingredients that are all EWG verified.
Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Eye & Face Cream
This eye cream's main intention is to fully hydrate your skin, and you can also use it past the under eye area for when you need an extra boost!
