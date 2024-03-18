Dunkin’ vs. Starbucks: Why One Coffee Chain Is Better
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It’s the classic clash of the coffees: Dunkin’vs. Starbucks. In order to get to the bottom of this iconic cafe rivalry, you’ve gotta dive into what each side offers and really suss it out for yourself. Everyone’s got their own preferences when it comes to coffee, of course, but I think the superior choice is crystal clear. 👀
I’ll be breaking down the key differences of the two coffee giants in order to settle the grand old Dunkin’ vs. Starbucks discourse for good. Let’s get into it to find out who wins in the battle of Dunkin’ vs. Starbucks.
Why do people prefer Dunkin' over Starbucks?
A lot of people prefer going to Dunkin’ over Starbucks for their coffee fix because it’s cheaper in comparison. Additionally, Dunkin’ has a more generous rewards system that gives customers better deals than your typical Starbucks dealsand rewards.
Is Dunkin' trying to compete with Starbucks?
Yes, Dunkin’ is trying to compete with Starbucks. While Starbucks has over 15,000 locations around the US and Dunkin’ has around 8,500, The Streetreports that rather than opening thousands of new locations, Dunkin’ is trying to compete with Starbucks by expanding their menu offerings and product lines.
By leveraging their partnership with Coca-Cola, Dunkin’ has brought a wider range of ready-to-drink canned iced coffees, coffee roasts, and coffee creamers to grocery stores where they’re likely to drive revenue and increase brand awareness past their cafes.
The chain also has increased engagement with a range of celebrity endorsements and collaborations, most recently with rapper Ice Spice and actor Ben Affleck.
What are good drinks to get from Dunkin'?
Based on my experience, there are tons of good drinks to get from Dunkin’. In terms of espresso-based drinks, the Caramel Swirl Iced Latte and the Iced Pink Velvet Macchiato from the Dunkin' Valentine's Day menuare my favorites. The Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, the Iced Matcha Latte with vanilla, and the Berry Burst SPARK’D Energy Drink from the 2024 Dunkin’ spring menu are the best non-coffee Dunkin’ drinks I’ve tried thus far!
What are good drinks to get from Starbucks?
I was a Starbucks barista for a hot minute, so I have lots of experience with the best drinks to get there. I’ve tried many different Starbucks drinks with many different customizations, which can make it hard to pick.
My top Starbucks hot drink has to be either a hot Matcha Latte with oat milk and peppermint syrup or a White Mocha with oat milk. I also really enjoyed the Lavender Creme Frappuccino from the Starbucks spring menu! For something colder, you can’t go wrong with a Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. The Iced Black Tea Lemonade is also super good for hot days!
Prices
If you ordered a medium cold brew, a blueberry muffin, and a sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich from Dunkin’, it’d cost around $13.07. If you ordered the same thing from Starbucks, it’d cost around $12.85.* Though this made-up order favors Starbucks (less cost), Dunkin’ is typically considered the cheaper option.
According to Investopedia, Starbucks has a higher cost of goods which translates to overall higher menu prices than Dunkin’.
*Calculated from menu offerings near Denver, CO. Prices may vary by location.
Menu
I counted 27 different drinks on Dunkin’s menu, while Starbucks’ offerings surpassed 90. Dunkin’ also has 16 food items on their menu (with an additional 90 different donut flavors alone), while Starbucks’ offerings amounted to 69 food items.
Starbucks' breakfast menuis a lot more robust than Dunkin’s, relying more on breakfast sandwiches than sugary donuts. While Dunkin’ does have those more protein-packed foods, too, Starbucks definitely does it better in this department. Starbucks also has a lot more pre-packaged snacks and foods you can reach for when you’re on the go!
Many people have a bone to pick with Dunkin’s quality, but I’ve never come face to face with a Dunkin’ drink I didn’t like. I think it’s just as good as Starbucks espresso, considering how good you can really make fast food espresso. I believe that both chains have a process for standardizing their drink recipes, so many times, you can order the same drink at different locations and it’ll taste the same. This has been my sole experience, so maybe I’m just lucky!
Service
Both Dunkin’ and Starbucks offer drive-thru, in-cafe, and mobile app pick-up ordering formats. Starbucks has one more exclusive ordering method with Target Drive-Up.
From my experience, all of the above methods for ordering are accessible and easy to order through. I personally prefer drive-thru when it comes to a coffee run, but haven’t had any mishaps with the other options.
When it comes to the in-cafe experience, Starbucks is the name of the game. They’ve come to be one of the most famous ‘third places,’ offering free WiFi and seating to those working remotely, meeting friends in-person, or those just seeking a soothing coffee sit-down.
I’ve found that while Dunkin’s in-store locations are accommodating, they’re not quite as comfortable and cozy as Starbucks. Starbucks has certainly formed a big part of their brand around coffee culture, and it shows.
Both chains, from what I’ve experienced, have lovely employees who are ready to help if something’s gone awry with my order. All of their staffers have had a pleasant attitude when I’ve pulled up to the drive-thru, which makes going there even more enticing.
Rewards
Dunkin’s rewards system, Dunkin’ Rewards, operates on a point-based system, where you earn 10 points for every $1 spent. The deals start at 150 points (just $15), which gets you a free 3-count pack of donut holes, with the potential to earn even more points for larger rewards like lattes and sandwiches.
Dunkin’ Rewards has a better deal when it comes to birthday freebies – you can earn 3X points on purchases made the day before your birthday, your actual birthday, and the day after your birthday.
Starbucks Rewards operates on a stars system, where you earn 1 star for every $1 spent. The deals start at 25 stars ($25), which gets you one free drink customization (shots, syrups, and type of milk), with the potential to earn more stars for bigger rewards.
Contrary to Dunkin’s offers, Starbucks birthday freebies are only available the day of your birthday via rewards.
Dunkin’ Rewards is definitely the better deal in this case. I think earning more rewards for less is what it should be about, plus the Dunkin’ system is carefully designed to benefit returning, frequent customers. It feels good to save! While Starbucks Rewards technically does the same, you have to spend a lot more money there to even get a free drink. The Dunkin’ app runs flash deals a lot more frequently than Starbucks’ does, too.
Which one is better, Starbucks or Dunkin'?
Everyone has their own hot take on the Dunkin’ vs. Starbucks debate, but I think Dunkin’ is the clear winner, as they offer generous rewards for going regularly and very competitive menu prices. Both coffee chains have their own pros and cons (and similarities, for that matter), so the ‘winning’ choice has more to do with your personal preferences for the kind of coffee you drink!
Where do your loyalties lie with the Dunkin vs. Starbucks debate? Let us know in the comments!
