DIY Lights That Add Texture and Color To Any Space
There are so many DIY lights out there — how can we pick a favorite?! From brass, to Lucite, to mid-century modern everything, we’re here for all of it. And we have a *major* soft spot for lamps and pendants that are just as quirky and textural as the rest of our decor. Gather up some fringe and fabric, bust out the crafting clay, and have some fun with these colorful, tactile projects to up your lighting game.
DIY Wooden Bead Pendant Light
Going for a more minimalist vibe? This easy-to-follow tutorial pays off with a sweetly colorful accent perfect for any room. (via A New Bloom)
Globe Pendant DIY
Red is such a great choice for this easy DIY, but the sky’s the limit. If you can’t find planter baskets in the color you’re craving, a little spray paint is all you need to get the shade of your dreams. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Textured Lamp Shade DIY
Rick rack, velvet, and tweed are the perfect additions to an otherwise plain-Jane lampshade. (via Oh Joy!)
DIY Kelly Wearstler Lamp
Turn an ugly duckling thrift store lamp into something completely show-stopping. All you need is crafting clay and a whole lotta paint. (via PMQ For Two)
DIY No-Sew Fabric Pleated Lampshade
This is the project you’ve been waiting for, the one that you’ll use for those too-small but so-cute fabric remnants you’ve been hoarding. (via House That Lars Built)
DIY Woven Lamp
These have been popping up on Pinterest and it’s easy to see why. Pick embroidery thread in the colors you love best and get stringing. (via Fabrica de Imaginacion)
DIY Tropical Pendant Light
Leather is one of those materials that immediately creates warmth. The strips of the material in this pineapple-inspired pendant looks so sophisticated paired with the faceted glass. (via Monsters Circus)
Curtain Ring Pendant Light
Stained wood hoops are all you need to create this sleek look. Put it together and bask in having created a high-end look at hardware store prices. (via Passionshake)
DIY Wall Sconce
Not only does it add visual interest when the light’s off, the metallic sheet will throw amazing patterns on the walls when the light is on. (via Anika’s DIY Life)
DIY Eames Inspired Boho Pendant Lamp Cover
You had us at Eames. The beads and yarn add so much vibrancy to this budget-friendly project. (via Love Maegan)
This post has been updated.
