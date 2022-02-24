Feb 24, 2022
This Concrete Candle Holder DIY Was Made for Your Patio
You've been dreaming of the perfect way to up your patio game this spring. Well, we found it with these DIY candles in concrete candle holders. These gems are your ticket to making your space feel festive and LIT for all of your outdoor entertainingahead. Scroll through to see how you can create 'em in time for your next dinner party.
You'll need:
- concrete mix
- water
- mold for candle holder (like a plastic cup)
- placeholder (smaller plastic cup) & rocks to weigh it down
- candles
- x-acto knife
- mixing bowl
- painter's tape
- paintbrush
- paint or spray paint
Instructions: Choose your mold (like soap bottles, water bottles, or even yogurt containers) then select a placeholder that's slightly smaller in diameter than your candle mold.
Mix the concrete in a separate bowl (see packaging for how much water to add) and fill the mold with it.
Put the placeholder in the mold. (Pro tip: Spray the exterior of your placeholder with PAM cooking spray to make removing it easier). Add weights, like rocks, to make sure it stays in place.
Tap lightly until the concrete is settled and even and let it sit for approximately four hours. You’ll want to wait until the concrete feels firm enough to hold on its own without the placeholder.
Remove the placeholder from the concrete mold. Clean up the sides if necessary. Allow to dry for 24 more hours.
Once dry, cut from the bottom and peel away the mold.
Place the candle inside the concrete holder.
Optional: To add more flair, spruce it up with some paint. Use painters' tape to cover your candle and the area of the concrete you’d like to keep natural. Hand-paint or add spray paint for a fun pattern.
Let the paint dry and get ready to enjoy the stylish pop of ambiance they provide.
Are you planning on making DIY candles this spring? Let us know at @BritandCo!
(Photos via Brittany Griffin / Brit + Co)
From Your Site Articles
Home DIY
Sarah Schuh
Home Decor. Entertaining. Travel. Lifestyle. 'Grammer, dreamer, trip planner. Forever coming up with my next creative endeavor. Until then, I'm documenting everything I like on paper, er, the digital world.