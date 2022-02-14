Add This Quirky DIY Cactus Stool to Your Jungalow
One of my favorite parts of my job is when my coworkers challenge me to make something. This time around it was Alonna, who challenged me to make this awesomecactus chair she saw on Pinterest. I brainstormed ways to create the wire backing, but everything seemed to be too difficult or time consuming, and required lots of labor. I then stumbled upon a bunny stool tutorial and realized — hey, why not do this with a cactus cutout! Lo and behold, my version of a cactus chair! Follow along below to learn how to create your own in a few easy steps.
Materials and Tools:
Instructions:
- Drill two holes into one cactus cutout.
- Place the 2×2 behind the cactus and drill the pieces together using the 1-inch wood screws.
- Glue the second cactus cutout on top of the drilled cactus to hid the screws.
- Place a piece of tape on the bottom of the 2×2 and drill into the wood about 1/2 inch apart.
- Find the edge of the stool where you’ll have your cactus create the seat back. Take off the tape from the bottom of the cactus and place onto the stool. Drill holes into the stool right where the holes appear on the tape.
- Create a surface for your cactus to lie on, and then screw the three-inch wood screws through the stool into the bottom of the 2×2.
- Spray paint green and let dry.
Use a drill bit that is slightly smaller than the width of your wood screw to make two holes in the stem of one cactus cutout.
Center your cactus on top of your 14-inch 2×2 and screw into place.
Use wood glue to attach the second cactus cutout on top of the drilled cactus cutout.
Add a piece of tape to the bottom of the 2×2 and drill in two holes. This tape will help you create holes that are the same distance away on the seat of the stool.
Transfer the tape to the edge of the stool and drill holes in place of the taped holes.
Lay the cactus piece on a support and then drill two three-inch wood screws through the stool and into the 2×2.
Check out that cactus stool. Time to spray paint it a bright shade of green :)
This piece is the perfect quirky addition to any nook of the house. The only must is that it has to be accompanied with other cacti.
Miss Brie approves :)
DIY Production and Styling: Kelly Bryden
Photography: Brittany Griffin
