The Trailer For "All The Light We Cannot See" Might Make You Cry
Like any good book, there were multiple points in Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All The Light We Cannot See where I had to put it down. The novel offers a look into the horrors of World War II-era Europe, as well as the resilience, hope, and relationships that propel the characters forward. Not to mention that when I figured out where Doerr got the title from, I nearly cried. Netflix finally released the first trailer for their limited series adaptation, and I can already tell it'll leave me in tears by the end. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the show!
Watch The Trailer For Netflix's "All the Light We Cannot See"
Marie-Laure lives near the Museum of Natural History in Paris with her father Daniel, who also serves as the museum's lock master. When the Nazi occupation of Paris begins, Marie-Laure and her father flee to Saint-Malo to live with her great uncle, carrying the museum's most valuable — and potentially most dangerous — jewel with them.
Werner is an orphan in Germany who becomes an expert at fixing radios after he discovers an old model with his sister. His affinity for the technology earns him a spot at an academy for Hitler Youth and in a special assignment tracking the Resistance.
Both of these stories are rich enough to stand on their own, and the way that they weave together showcases the depth, complexity, and beauty of the human spirit.
What is the main idea of All the Light We Cannot See?
The running theme throughout the novel is resistance and hope in the face of evil, which continues to feel relevant today. We can't wait to see the way that Netflix brings this to life.
Is All the Light We Cannot See coming to Netflix?
Yes, the limited series adaptation will drop on Netflix on November 2, 2023.
Who's starring in the series?
All the Light We Cannot See stars Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as an older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.
Is All the Light We Cannot See inappropriate?
A variety of reviewers recommend the book for older teens and up, and it's important to know that the book features themes of war, death, and sexual assault before reading.
Is All the Light We Cannot See Worth Reading?
If you love sweeping dramas with deep relationships that make you think about the world around you — then I'd definitely recommend reading All The Light We Cannot See!
Are you excited for All The Light We Cannot See? Let us know in the comments and subscribe to our email newsletter for more movie updates!
Lead image via Netflix
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!