Lighting can make or break a space depending on the size, style, even lightbulb you choose. Create a mood with table lamps, add a colorful statement with wall sconces, and give a small spacesome height with attractive floor andceiling lamps. A layered approach with different light sources across different levels creates an inviting and intimate space. Here are 25 design-forward lamps and fixtures to make any room shine, from the bedroom to living space to kitchen, even the great outdoors!
World Market White Abstract Ceramic Lyra Table Lamp ($70)
The organic silhouette of this ceramic lamp has a sculptural quality that gives it a minimal artistic vibe. It would look great paired on nightstands or on an entryway table.
UO Colorblock Little Glass Table Lamp ($49)
We never met a colorblock we didn't like and this colorful number would brighten any space with a pop of pink and red. The little table lamp (just over 8 inches high) features a frosty glass shade that emits a warmish glow.
Spinpaper LED Creative Mushroom Table Lamp ($65)
Mushroom decoris having a moment. This lamp gives off a modern mushroom vibe we love. The cordless lighting allows you to travel it around for any space that needs anti-glare lighting.
Lumio Book Lamp ($200)
Book nerds unite! I received this cool book lamp as a hostess gift and I can't tell you how many compliments I get! The light it emits is beautifully warm, like that of a paper lantern, and it makes the perfect addition to a guest room nightstand. Surprise guests with this atop a stack of books. Inspired by San Francisco-based designer Max Gunawan’s fascination with origami, the lamp is portable and water-proof so you can bring it out for an evening outdoor hang. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides wireless power for up to 8 hours.
Etsy Globe Pendant Light ($111+)
This handmade globe pendant comes in any color of the rainbow and beyond. It would be cool to combine a few different sizes in one room. You can customize every part of it, including the cotton "skin" that isn't fully opaque so it has a unique glow.
URI Portable Table Lamp ($55)
These modern and colorful portable table lamps can be used indoors or out. Choose from blue/pink, red/blue, or yellow/gray. Fully charged, they can last up to 20 hours and have a 3-level dimmer.
PB Teen Natural Woven Pendant ($169)
For a natural, textural look, this pendant woven with abaca robe does the trick.
DesignerBox ELO LED Table Lamp ($129)
Here's another lamp that works indoors or out. The bottle-like shape makes it easy to carry with a small loop that you can hold, hang on a branch or just set down on a table. It has a dimmer and the translucent shade blocks excess glare, creating a pleasant glow. Made from recycled plastic, the lamp can run for 4 to 10 hours (depending on intensity).
Arturesthome Nordic Desk Lamp ($150)
This statement lamp is anything but boring. Milky white frosted glass in a shade of beige-y pink looks great in public and private spaces (bedroom, living room, office). No flicker or buzzing - just glowy simplicity.
Ari Wall Lamp ($141)
That green - swoon! This bold wall lamp puts a modern twist on a classic design. It's the perfect centerpiece to design around in a bedroom, bath or office.
UO Shana Pendant Light ($149)
A mix of resin and raffia screams modern-boho. This pendant light plugs in so you don't even need to call an electrician!
AlModern Oaklee Pendant ($126 on sale)
This dimmable pendant adds a pop of mid-century color and is rated for damp areas like a bathroom or covered porch. It's available in a slew of hues too.
Nourison 57" Industrial Spotlight Tripod Floor Lamp ($102 on sale)
Prepare for your spotlight! The sleek tripod design won't hog too much space and features an adjustable shade that tilts up and down. Feels straight out of a photo studio.
Articture Oval Lamp ($170 on sale for small)
The egg shape of this freestanding lamp feels modern, elegant, and totally quirky all at the same time. It changes color too!
Farrah Jute Flush Mount ($109)Banish the ubiquitous boob light with this stylish, modern pendant made of natural jute and aged brass. The shade measures 14" across and 8" tall and gives any room a boho-light vibe.
Crate&Kids Cream Woven Rope Flush Mount Light ($100 on sale)
Sometimes the best designs come from kid shops. Free up some floor space and give your ceiling some love with this neutral dome to add visual interest to any bedroom or nursery.
Pillowfort Cheetah Lamp ($35)
It might just be that my daughter is obsessed with cheetahs right now but this fun lamp can work on any table to add shape, color, and conversation!
PB Teen Iridescent Globe Table Lamp ($179)
Give your space some iridescent color with this whimsical lamp. It features a nightlight inside base too!
Heng Balance Light ($45)
With an award-winning design, this playful usb-powered table lamp uses two magnetic balls to power up. It makes a great gift!
SAFAVIEH Lighting Wallace Ceramic Table Lamp ($79)
Bring in some Jackson Pollock inspiration with this sculpted ivory ceramic lamp that is one part functional and another part masterpiece.
MOOSHIE Mushroom Lamp ($35)
These whimsical 3D-printed table lamps are designed and sustainably made by Honey and Ivy Studio in Portland, Oregon (and 100% bio-degradable!). The size? About 8 inches in height. Would be cute for a modern nursery!
Hashtag Home Jackson Table Lamp Set ($99 for two on sale)
Wrapped in pebbled leather, this clean-lined lamp set of two features details like stitching and piped edges. Find in slew of other colors too.
UO Edison Table Lamp ($119)
“To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk," said lightbulb inventor Thomas Edison. This oversized bulb gives your table a kitschy look while also being super functional. Time to get creative!
Pillowfort Tapered Ribbed Table Lamp ($30)
Add a pop of color (blue, pink, or yellow) to any room with this ceramic lamp made with a ribbed, tapered base.
UO Shana Floor Lamp ($300)
This curvy floor lamp works double duty to light a space while giving a sculptural view with a cutout resin base.
