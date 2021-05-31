Easy Decorating Hacks To Make A Small Space Feel Larger
Photo by Yehleen gaffney on Unsplash
Coco Bassey of @cocobassey - NYC/ATL-based influencer
What are some easy decorating hacks that can make a small space feel larger?
Coco: Accenting smaller spaces with mirrors gives the illusion of a much larger living space! I really love the full length mirror I have in my living room area, it does the trick.
Smaller spaces also look great and feel more airy with lots of light coming in. I opted for sheer curtains in my apartment so that I can always maximize the natural light pouring in to brighten up the space!
A high-rise/lofted bed is a great option for small apartment living because all of the floor space under it can be used for more storage.
What is one single item that can transform any room of your home?Coco: Art! Whenever we are decorating our homes, we tend to overlook just how much a beautifully framed and mounted print or photograph can transform the space. The colors and textures of an art print can really set the tone of the room, and if you're hanging personal photos of past travels or your family, it really warms the space up to make it your own.
How can you make a multifunction room look more spacious? For example, for people working from home in their kitchen/bedroom, etc?
Coco: My suggestion is to purchase furniture that can do double duty, so you won't need to buy too many furniture pieces for your small space e.g. if you work at your dining table during the day, make sure you have chairs that are comfortable to sit in during back to back Zoom calls all day! My desktop computer in my bedroom, where I work during the day, doubles as my TV in the evening when i'm watching my favorite shows in bed.
Kris Jarrett of @Driven by Decor
What are easy decorating hacks that can make a small space feel larger?
Kris: Some of my favorite tricks for making a small space feel larger are to paint both the walls and trim white, use mirrors to reflect light around the room, declutter like crazy, and use acrylic or glass furniture pieces that take up less visual space such as ghost chairs or an acrylic coffee table. Also be mindful of the scale of the furniture that you're using - you don't want furniture that's so large that it completely overpowers the room but choosing undersized furniture pieces only emphasizes the smallness of the space.
What is one single item that can transform any room of your home?
Kris: Wallpaper is completely transformative and you don't necessarily need a lot of it! Wallpapering the back of a bookcase or cabinet, stair risers, or even framing a large-scale wallpaper print as art can totally elevate the look of a space. There are tons of gorgeous peel and stick wallpapers available that make this a totally doable DIY!
How can you make a multifunction room look more spacious?
Kris: When you're using a room for multiple functions, the key to a more spacious, uncluttered look is to use versatile furniture that does double duty. For example, in a bedroom consider using a small desk instead of a traditional nightstand so it can function as both. Similarly, using a daybed instead of a traditional sofa gives you a comfy spot to lounge during the day and extra sleeping space for visiting guests at night.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.