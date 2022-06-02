26 Mushroom Decor Pieces That Will Turn Your Home Into An Enchanted Forest
Decor is an ever-changing way to show off your style, and whether you're into groovy '70s pieces or you're a cottagecore gal at heart, mushroom decor will make your home feel like a storybook all the time. There are different colors, shapes, and sizes that range from DIY options to figurines to stuffed animals, and all of these pieces will add some amazing details to any room.
Pink Multi Mushroom Iron Stake ($58)
Add some pastel (and relatively realistic) mushroom detail to your yard or planters. You'll get all the cute detail of mushrooms but you'll be able to move it wherever and whenever you want.
Mushroom Storage Bin ($48)
Storage might be functional, but it doesn't have to be boring. Add some super cute style to your playroom or your closet with this mushroom bin. You could also use it as a hamper!
Concrete Garden Mushroom Figurine ($20)
If you want some smaller mushroom decor, go with this concrete figure that you can put with the rest of your plants. We love that it's gray because that way it will add a fun shape to your garden but will let the other plants show off their colors.
Mushroom Basket ($39)
This basket is big enough for storing books, toys, or accessories, but also small enough that it can fit on shelves if you're trying to save floor space.
Mushroom Lidded Mug ($9)
We know that lids can kind of defeat the purpose of a mug (you do have to have an open top to drink out of it, after all) but these are just too cute. Plus the lids will keep your drink hot.
Mushroom Organic-Cotton Percale Bedding ($39+)
If you don't have any extra room for a whole mushroom decor piece, consider adding some mushroom sheets to your bed! This set is made from 100% organic cotton and has plenty of colors to tie into your existing color palette.
Mushroom Cutting Board ($35)
Who wants a plain cutting board when you can get one with mushrooms, berries, and SNAILS?! We are so adding this to our list of kitchen essentials.
Maddalena Mushroom Stool ($100)
This stool is like a two-for-one deal. It's a functional place to kick up your feet or sit on, but is also an understated way to add mushroom chic style to any room.
Mushroom Booties ($16)
We have a friend we immediately thought of when we saw this set, and they responded to the image with "Sisterhood of traveling mushroom booties 🍄." Add this mushroom decor to your windowsill or your desk, or give it to a friend!
Mushroom Poster ($16+, was $22+)
If the mainstream mushroom decor isn't your style, don't fret. This poster is both inspirational and artsy.
Removable Mushroom Wallpaper ($59+)
Spice up your walls with some multicolored mushroom wallpaper that comes in strips. You can cover a wall, or a section of your wall, then peel it off when you want to change it!
Peek-A-Boo Tumbler Glass ($14, available July 5, 2022)
Add some fun to your daily water consumption, or surprise your friend by serving them soda or cold brew without telling them the glass has a mushroom in it.
Checkered Mushroom Bath Mat ($39)
We're not quite over spring's checkered decor, and the bold colors of this bathmat take the trend right into summer!
Smoko Food Light ($22)
Smoko lights are some of our favorite things because it's like having a cute little companion with you at your desk.
Paint by Number for Adults ($17)
This pick is definitely one of the most fun mushroom decor pieces on this list because it'll make for a fun DIY afternoon and will become some wall art when you're done!
Mushroom Light String ($13)
Add these string lights to your porch, around your closet, or over your bed. Not only are they cute, but they'll also serve as the perfect reading night light.
Mushroom Incense Holder ($15)
Swap your plain incense holder for one that looks like mushrooms in a garden. It comes with 30 incense sticks, but even when you're not burning the incense, this makes for a cute piece of mushroom decor.
Stained Glass Mushroom Planter Stake ($20)
This handmade mushroom is so beautiful (we're obsessed with anything stained glass) that it'll look amazing anytime of day.
Mushroom Botanical Framed Canvas ($169)
The fun pastels in this wall art are a nice change from the earthy neutrals that usually come with mushroom decor. It'll make for a playful addition to your kids' rooms or your own!
Teak Mushroom Mini ($20)
We love mini decor pieces because of the detail they can add. Pick other pieces that are different heights or widths when setting them up – three is always a good number to start out with!
Pauline Stanley Studio Wall Art ($94)
This wall art features the classic white and red cap mushrooms, and the hand-painted look and simple design is easy to pair with other pieces.
Mushroom Table Lamp ($140)
A tree trunk side table isn't required when you have this mushroom lamp, but we definitely won't discourage you from getting it ;). We love how the faded blue and the yellow complement each other.
Squishmallows Malcom Mushroom ($32)
We've mentioned a few mushroom decor pieces on this list that are cute, but this is one item you can *actually* cuddle with.
Wooden Mushroom Toys ($10+)
Use these toys to teach the kids about nature or as a low-key addition to your shelves. They're made of biodegradable wood and are finished with olive oil and beeswax.
Green Wooden Mushroom Catch All Dish ($8)
Use this dish on your vanity or to hold your rings when you're at the sink. It'll look good no matter where you decide to display it.
Mini Mushroom Candle Set ($12, was $13)
Why have a plain white candle when you can have a pair of colorful mushrooms?
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
