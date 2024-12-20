This “Bougie” Caviar Set From Costco Is The Perfect NYE Hosting Hack
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Why am I just now learning that Costco sells caviar?! After a quick catch on social media, I’m totally hooked on finding the Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set in stores.
This find comes at just the right time, too. Christmas and New Year’s are upon us, and the Costco caviar gift set is the perfect hosting hack for leaving a lasting impression on your guests – especially the ones with a bit more bougie palette.
Costco
The Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set is directly inspired by Tsar Nicoulai’s award-winning caviar café in San Francisco – IYKYK. The set features 4 “unique” grades of “top-quality” caviar, with each respective grade sourced from a single sturgeon. The very luxe set is completed with a spread of smoked sturgeon, blini, and crème fraiche.
Costco
The Costco caviar (can’t believe I’m writing that!) can serve 4 to 8 people, so it’s practically perfect for a holiday dinner party or cocktail hour. It arrives with 4 caviar spoons made from Mother of Pearl – can someone say “bougie?!”
Rachel Claire / PEXELS
Costco shoppers have granted the caviar set 4.4 out of 5 stars. Here’s some promising reviews to really help you seal the deal:
- “We bought it as a trial and pretty happy with the purchase. Even with the full price getting smoked sturgeon which we like a like it's a wickedly good deal. If you want to elevate your dining experience this might be one of the ways to do it.”
- “This was amazing for my 79th birthday experience. My father taught us that to appreciate caviar you have to serve it "right". My Russian Vodka days are over so we utilized some of our favorite Hard Seltzer and of course some finely chopped hard boiled egg and onion which this time was a scallion. The secret is to to place the whole doctored up blini with the caviar into your mouth in one bite so that all the flavors merge at once. Highly recommend this fabulous treat!”
- “This set is outstanding value! We used this set for a Vodka and Caviar tasting party we were having. All the caviars were excellent and the addition of sturgeon was a nice touch. Highly recommend.”
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
The Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set is currently $50 off through December 31, 2024. This savings opportunity is only available online, so don’t wait to snag it for your holiday plans before it sells out! Originally $250, you’ll only pay $200 for the best fancy holiday snack around.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more amazing grocery finds!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.