7 New Costco Holiday Finds To Add To Cart This Month

Stocking up for hosting season? Costco’s got you covered. Hunting for easy gift ideas? Look no further than the aisles of your local bulk grocer. Their latest lineup of holiday items is so freakin’ good. We’re loving lots of their sweet treats, but there are also some great savory options that feel just as festive.

Scroll on to discover 7 all-new Costco holiday items you can’t miss this month!

Costco Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Sprinkle Cookies Sugar cookies are a must for Christmas. This new 24-count box from Costco is great to keep around the house for festive snacking purposes or to grab for a holiday party so everyone can get a bite.

Costco Barton's Holiday Mingle Mix With pieces of chocolate-covered pretzel, caramel corn, peanut butter cups, and other goodies, this new-to-Costco snack mix makes the ultimate holiday indulgence. Bring it to your next gathering, and watch it quickly disappear.

Costco Happy & Joyful Holiday Hand Soap This $11 gift set comes with four scented soaps: Balsam Fir, Orange Spice, Vanilla Bean, and Winter Berry. Find it at Costco before it's gone for the season!

Costco Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection You'll get six adorable jars packed with delicious jams for just $35 with this set. All of them are packaged inside a giftable box that's practically begging to be placed under the Christmas tree.

Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray With five different cookie flavors, this iconic tray from Costco's bakery just hit stories for the holidays. If you've got mouths to feed, consider this the best dessert purchase of the season.

@costco.so.obsessed Custom Made Meals Bacon, Goat Cheese & Date Dip Bacon, goat cheese, and dates make a stunning flavor combination. It's a must-try. Luckily, this new dip that just hit Costco makes snacking super easy. Just bake it until it's bubbly and dig in!

Mifroma 100% Swiss Cheese Fondue This $13 heat-and-eat fondue is sure to be the star of your charcuterie spread around Christmastime. It's made with 100% Swiss cheese for a pure, rich flavor that'll rival your fave restaurant.

