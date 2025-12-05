Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Even more goodies.

7 New Costco Holiday Finds To Add To Cart This Month

New Costco Holiday Items
Costco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 05, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Stocking up for hosting season? Costco’s got you covered. Hunting for easy gift ideas? Look no further than the aisles of your local bulk grocer. Their latest lineup of holiday items is so freakin’ good. We’re loving lots of their sweet treats, but there are also some great savory options that feel just as festive.

Scroll on to discover 7 all-new Costco holiday items you can’t miss this month!

Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Sprinkle Cookies

Costco

Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Sprinkle Cookies

Sugar cookies are a must for Christmas. This new 24-count box from Costco is great to keep around the house for festive snacking purposes or to grab for a holiday party so everyone can get a bite.

Barton's Holiday Mingle Mix

Costco

Barton's Holiday Mingle Mix

With pieces of chocolate-covered pretzel, caramel corn, peanut butter cups, and other goodies, this new-to-Costco snack mix makes the ultimate holiday indulgence. Bring it to your next gathering, and watch it quickly disappear.

Happy & Joyful Holiday Hand Soap

Costco

Happy & Joyful Holiday Hand Soap

This $11 gift set comes with four scented soaps: Balsam Fir, Orange Spice, Vanilla Bean, and Winter Berry. Find it at Costco before it's gone for the season!

Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection

Costco

Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection

You'll get six adorable jars packed with delicious jams for just $35 with this set. All of them are packaged inside a giftable box that's practically begging to be placed under the Christmas tree.

Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray

With five different cookie flavors, this iconic tray from Costco's bakery just hit stories for the holidays. If you've got mouths to feed, consider this the best dessert purchase of the season.

Custom Made Meals Bacon, Goat Cheese & Date Dip

@costco.so.obsessed

Custom Made Meals Bacon, Goat Cheese & Date Dip

Bacon, goat cheese, and dates make a stunning flavor combination. It's a must-try. Luckily, this new dip that just hit Costco makes snacking super easy. Just bake it until it's bubbly and dig in!

Mifroma 100% Swiss Cheese Fondue

This $13 heat-and-eat fondue is sure to be the star of your charcuterie spread around Christmastime. It's made with 100% Swiss cheese for a pure, rich flavor that'll rival your fave restaurant.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Costco items each month!

costcocostco new itemsholiday foodgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Press-On Nails
Nails

13 Press-On Nails That Look Like A 5-Star Salon Mani

Ocean's 14
Movies

We Just Got A Major Update On The 'Ocean's 14' Cast!

Two women in winter coats, holding coffee cups, standing in a snowy street.
TV

We're Getting A Brand New 'Gilmore Girls' Book From Lauren Graham & Amy Sherman-Palladino

New Costco Holiday Items
Food News & Menu Updates

7 New Costco Holiday Finds To Add To Cart This Month

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit