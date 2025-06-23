Need To Cool Off? Costco Just Dropped The Perfect Food Court Refreshment For Summer

Costco food court fans are going to want to hear this: the bulk grocer just revamped their summer menu with a frozen beverage fans are already calling “tasty” and “perfect” for a hot day. For just $2.99, you, too, can indulge in the delicious treat!

Scroll on for everything to know about Costco’s newest food court addition, the Frozen Strawberry Lemonade!

@costcodealsonline First spotted by a Costco fan in Folsom, California, the Frozen Strawberry Lemonade has officially joined the food court menu for summer 2025. Made with real strawberry chunks and no artificial colors or flavors, sippers can expect sweet, refreshing notes from the berries mixed with more of a sour flavor from the lemonade. The drink is served frozen, too, so it’s almost like a slush! On menus for $2.99, the new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade is quite literally the perfect summer refreshment.



@costcodealsonline More Costco fans were quick to share their thoughts about the new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade once the news spread online: “I can confirm this is delicious. I went to my local Costco in Michigan today and made sure to grab one,” one Redditor wrote. “The only problem was I finished most of it before I got home, so the wife wasn’t too pleased…😂.” “I can report, this was delicious and perfect for a hot summer day,” another user said. “Tried it yesterday, very good!!” one more person commented. “The strawberries are a great touch.”

Reddit While some shoppers adored the drink, others were irked by just how large the strawberry chunks were, citing that it was challenging to sip down the concoction since the berries blocked their straw. One more person also noted that they found the new Costco Frozen Strawberry Lemonade “overpoweringly sweet.”

Reddit The drink joins an already-amazing lineup on Costco’s food court menu, like the Cold Brew Mocha Freeze and the Strawberry Banana Smoothie. If even more frozen treats are what you desire, Costco’s counters are also equipped with strawberry or chocolate ice cream sundaes and plain ice cream cups. Yum!

