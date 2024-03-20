I Tried The Starbucks Keto Pink Drink – And I Have Thoughts
(This post has been updated from a previous version originally published in 2018.)
The secret menu item to order atStarbucks this season seems to be aKeto version of its beloved Pink Drink. When we heard the news, we knew we had to try it. But is it really worth the hype? Here’s the answer you're looking for!
Our Thoughts On The Keto Starbucks Pink Drink
Photo by Gabi Conti
First, we tried the OG Pink Drink to know what the Keto version is up against. The original is a blend of coconut milk, Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers (a caffeinated juice, basically), and freeze-dried strawberry slices. One sip, and OMG. We get the craze.
The Starbucks Pink Drink tastes like a pink Starburst, a party in your mouth. It was really an explosion of sweet and tangy strawberry flavor.
When it came to make the Keto version, our barista was not super enthusiastic about this tall order, and was confused, TBH. To order the Keto Pink Drink from Starbucks, ask for the following:
- Iced sugar-free strawberry green tea infusion
- 1 pump of sugar-free vanilla
- Heavy cream
- Freeze-dried strawberries
Image via Starbucks
My barista accidentally made me two drinks: one with the sugar-free passion iced tea, and the other with the sugar-free strawberry green tea infusion.
I do not recommend the one with the sugar-free passion iced tea base. While the color is still that perfect pink, the flavor is lacking. It tastes like a semi-sweet iced tea with cream, which tastes just as weird as it sounds.
The sugar-free strawberry green tea infusion is so much better. It’s more like a strawberry shortcake, but not as sweet. The drink’s hint of green tea balances the flavors, plus offers a caffeine boost (passion fruit iced tea is herbal and non-caffeinated).
All this said, compared to the OG Pink Drink, the sugar-free, Keto version is disappointing. It tastes nothing like a pink Starburst, and even the strawberry flavor was pretty subtle!
Image via Starbucks
The original Pink Drink still wins our hearts, as it’s much sweeter than the other drinks (because of the sugar, duh!), but also has a lot more flavor. Ultimately, we learned that the diet versions of our favorite beverages never taste as good as we expect them to, so be open-minded.
If you’re not comparing the the Keto Pink Drink to the OG Pink Drink, you might enjoy the Keto version for what it is: a refreshing, slightly sweet, and creamy pink beverage, ideal for hot summer days.
