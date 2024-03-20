Gabi Conti

Gabi Conti has two passions in life: food, and dating. She went on 10K hours of dates in her 20s and is sharing her knowledge in her first book 20 Guys You Date In Your 20s, which drops with Chronicle in the spring of 2020. Gabi is a writer and host, who currently hosts and writes a weekly entertainment show Hollywire Vlogs, she wrote and hosted 423 episodes the Elite Daily Show for Verison’s go90 and Elite Daily. She has contributed dating and wellness articles to Cosmopolitan, Hello Giggles, POPSUGAR, mindbodygreen, and Elite Daily. You can follow her on Instagram @ItsGabiConti.