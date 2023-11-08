These Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drinks Are *Definitely* More Mellow Than A Latte
If you're kind of over feeling tweaked from caffeine mid-morning (and ultimately crashing in the afternoon), maybe it's time to make the switch to drinking caffeine-free drinks. Whether you're aiming to drink less caffeine, no caffeine, or just aren't able to drink it, there are plenty of options out there – starting with Starbucks caffeine-free drinks: naturally, the chain has endless order combos that don't necessarily give you that boost of energy. Find your next order with these 25 Starbucks caffeine-free drinks below.
Caffeine-Free Cold Drinks
Lemonade
Starbucks' lemonade may be caffeine-free, but ti still packs a punch with a zesty sip.
Blended Lemonade
You can also order the lemonade blended, which combines the drink with ice for a slushy consistency.
Peach Lemonade
For something sweeter, order the lemonade with a splash of peach.
Blended Peach Lemonade
You can also get the Peach Lemonade in a blended version for an icier feel. This caffeine-free Starbucks drink is perfect for summertime.
Strawberry Lemonade
If you aren't keen on the peachy flavor, then Starbucks also has strawberry that you can add to lemonade to keep it caffeine-free.
Blended Strawberry Lemonade
Try ordering this beverage blended for a fun twist on the classic!
Milk
This one feels like a no-brainer, but not many people know that you can order straight-up cold milk (whole, 2%, skim, almond, oat) from the Starbucks register.
Caffeine-Free Teas
Passion Tango Tea
The Starbucks Passion Tango Tea comes iced and brings forth flavors from apple, hibiscus, and lemongrass for a vibrant (non-caffeinated) bev! You can also order this with a splash of lemonade for a juicy balance.
Mint Majesty Tea
The herbal teas at Starbucks are free from caffeine, and our #1 fave is the Mint Majesty. It's used to make the Honey Citrus Mint Tea (AKA Medicine Ball), providing a nice aromatic mint feel.
Peach Tranquility Tea
The Peach Tranquility is a bit on the sweeter side, and provides a great opportunity to warm up during the colder months.
Caffeine-Free Frappuccinos
Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
Vanilla bean powder, milk, and ice are blended to create this whipped cream-topped Frapp. It's still sweet, but nixes the caffeine entirely.
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
This Frappuccino flavor is similar, except it's quite strong on the caramel and has some interesting crunchiness to it from the little caramel bits that they shake in.
White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
Additionally, you can order a crème Frappuccino with white chocolate (or more popularly, white mocha). You can also order this pick with regular mocha.
Caramel Brulée Crème Frappuccino
This Frapp is flavored with one of the best seasonal syrups, Caramel Brulée, and gets topped with whipped cream and little bruléed bits.
Peppermint White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
Skip the caffeine rush and aim for a full-on sugar rush with this minty Frappuccino. Like the White Chocolate Crème one, you can also swap the white mocha for regular mocha.
Chestnut Praline Crème Frappuccino
Spiced praline crumbs adorn this frozen bev that's featured on the Starbucks winter menu.
Strawberry Crème Frappuccino
This fruity yet creamy Starbucks caffeine-free drink gives you a dose of strawberry puree and sweet cream.
Caffeine-Free Hot Drinks
Hot Chocolate
The Starbucks Hot Chocolate and White Hot Chocolate are easy drinks to refer to during the winter.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
You can also order the hot chocolates with peppermint syrup for an even more spirited cup.
Milk Steamers
Grab any kind of milk that Starbucks carries hot for a comforting, caffeine-free sip.
Vanilla Steamer
The Vanilla Steamer is just hot milk with vanilla syrup for that extra dose of flavor.
Chestnut Praline Steamer
You can get any Steamer with any sort of syrup, but the Chestnut Praline is a fan-fave.
Sugar Cookie Steamer
The Sugar Cookie Steamer with almond milk is an elite Starbucks caffeine-free drink.
Steamed Apple Juice
Alternatively, order steamed apple juice for a less dense hot drink.
Caramel Apple Spice
This underdog drink is apple juice enhanced with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle.
