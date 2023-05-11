I Tried 50 Canned Cocktails – These Are The 15 You Need At Your Next Party
I’ve gotta be honest. I’m pretty picky, especially when it comes to my alcohol. I prefer strong flavors over faint, still over sparkling – you get the gist. Regardless, when the opportunity comes to test dozens of canned cocktails, you know I had to jump on it.
Luckily, several of my friends and family graciously volunteered their taste buds for some good ol’ cocktail sampling, and after many rounds of beverages we found the best-of-the-best for all of your seasonal soirées.
1. Our overall favorite
Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea ($20/pack)
This certainly came as a surprise to me. Not only am I not an avid iced tea drinker, but I didn't even know of Hoop Tea until a month ago. All that has changed, and my entire group of testers agree that the OG Spiked Hoop Tea is a necessity for any event.
2. For rosé fanatics.
Roseade Rosé Lemonade ($15/pack)
Convert your liquor-lovers to rosé-reverends with this light cocktail. I mean – who wouldn’t love a rosé-lemonade hybrid?
3. If fruit is your jam.
Spritz Society Sparkling Peach Cocktail ($20/pack)
I am a tried-and-true fruit lover, and was particularly excited to try all of the citrus-flavored beverages that came my way. There were so many great options, but I loved this peach one by Spritz Society.
4. If you’re looking for summer in a can.
Hoop Tea Watermelon Spiked Iced Tea ($20/pack)
When I think of summer, I think of two things: iced tea and watermelon. This drink is the best of both worlds and is sure to please even your pickiest of guests. (And I am very serious on the “pickiest guests” part. My only-drinks-beer-and-doesn’t-eat-fruit dad thoroughly enjoyed his watermelon Hoop Tea.
5. You prefer a classic margarita.
SouthNorte Margarita ($14/pack)
You may need to add a salted rim, but otherwise this marg is the real deal. I tried at least five other regular margaritas, and this one will instantly transport you to the beaches of Mexico.
6. You’re craving a cosmo.
QNSY Sparkling Cosmo ($16/pack)
If Cosmopolitan’s are in your DNA, pick up a QNSY Cosmo in (almost) any NY or NJ food and beverage shop. Oh – and this is a family-run business, so you can rest assured that you’re drinking something great.
7. You want to impress someone.
C.Cassis CC Spritz ($22.50/pack)
Grab what the New York Times calls a “spritz with a Cassis pedigree” and impress even your chicest guests.
8. You value quality ingredients.
Volley Sparkling Tequila Cocktails ($10/pack)
With clearly labeled ingredients, no added sugars, and organic juice, Volley sets the standard for what all alcoholic beverages should be. I’m partial to their mango and spicy ginger flavors, but all of them should be at your next gathering.
9. All you need is a vodka soda.
You & Yours Tangerine Vodka Soda ($15/pack)
I mean – who doesn't need a vodka soda on the go? This is the perfect refreshing cocktail to pair with any beautiful evening.
10. In case you’re heading to the ranch.
Lone River Original Ranch Water ($10/pack)
Ranch water is a very popular ATM, and we totally get the hype. Whether you’re a longtime ranch water fan or newbie, I think you’ll be into this canned version.
11. If you prefer something refreshing.
SouthNorte Matador ($12/pack)
You can’t go wrong with a bit of tequila, pineapple, lime, and club soda! Chill it or throw it over ice for a refreshing summer beverage.
12. You’re looking for a drink that packs a punch.
Tip Top Daiquiri ($40/pack)
Don’t be fooled by these tiny cans. These bevvy’s pack a punch, so beware at your next group gathering!
13. You need something that your Grandma and BFF will like.
Rogue Spirits Cucumber Gin Fizz ($18/pack)
All the Grandmothers I’ve ever known are gin-girlies, so bring this refreshing gin fizz to your next family function and leave everyone asking: “Where did you get that?!”
14. Something you can pick up at just about any store.
Cutwater Strawberry Margarita ($11/pack)
Cutwater is everywhere nowadays, and for good reason. They have a great variety of options for everyone in your group, but I must recommend their strawberry margarita.
15. The perfect beach accessory.
Fisher’s Island Lemonade Original ($14/pack)
Lemonade is a crowd-favorite and, IMO, a beach necessity. If you’re looking to trade in your Mike’s Hards for something that you didn’t drink in college, try a Fisher’s Island Lemonade.
Let us know what your go-to canned cocktail is in the comments below!
