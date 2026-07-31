Costco is always full of surprises, but their lineup of new items for August just might be one of the most exciting we’ve seen all summer. From viral snacks to beloved brand-name shoes, these 10 new Costco finds are definitely going to encourage you to add a lil’ something extra to your cart on your next trip. But be quick – these iconic items won't stay on shelves long.

Scroll on for 10 great new Costco items worth the warehouse run this August.

Costco Burberry Her London Dream Eau de Parfum Bring a touch of luxury to your morning. Featuring top notes of lemon and ginger, a floral heart of peony and rose, and a warm base of musk and amber, this fragrance is an absolute dream.

Costco Skin1004 ProbioCica Cream, 3-Pack Give your dry skin the ultimate TLC. Packed with nourishing shea butter, this 3-pack helps strengthen your skin barrier, delivers deep hydration, and leaves your complexion feeling soft and comfortable.

Costco Hunter Women's Insulated Play Short Boot

Waterproof, stylish, and comfortable and now affordable, these Hunter boots feature a platform sole, pull tab, and a cozy inner cocooning layer of vegan shearling lining rated for temperatures as low as 23°F. Available in black and sesame.

Costco Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries Snacking just got an upgrade. One bag packs the equivalent of three pounds of fresh fruit, making it a non-GMO, vitamin-C-packed treat that is great for your daily fiber and potassium fix.

Costco LMNT Sparkling Electrolyte Drink, Variety Pack Stay refreshed and balanced with zero sugar, zero caffeine, and a serious boost of minerals. This variety pack includes Black Cherry Salt, Pineapple Salt, and Lemonade Salt to keep your hydration game strong.

Costco Reduce Chiller Go 32 oz. Tumbler with Straw, 2-pack Sip in style all day long. This convenient 2-pack ensures your favorite icy beverages stay chilled no matter where your August adventures take you.

Costco Al Dente Cavatappi and Rigatoni Protein Pasta, 6 Packs Comfort food gets a nutritious makeover. Crafted in small batches with fresh cage-free eggs, this high-protein, lower-carb variety pack delivers the classic, firm bite you love without compromising on taste—making weeknight pasta nights completely guilt-free.

Costco Saint James Organic Brewed Tea, Variety Pack Refresh your routine with organic brewed black tea featuring zero sugar and zero calories. Packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, this variety pack includes Red Raspberry and Classic Mango flavors.

Costco Haribo Gummi Candy Happy Mix, Variety Pack Satisfy your sweet tooth with the ultimate crowd-pleasing treat. Packed with 120 individual bags featuring fan favorites like classic Goldbears, Wild Berry, Twin Snakes Minis, and Sour Sodas, this massive variety pack is tailor-made for road trips, lunchboxes, and late-night snacking.

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