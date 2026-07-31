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10 New Costco Finds To Try This August

​Costco New Items August 2026
Costco
By Meredith Holser,
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

As the former Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, Meredith covered everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best Trader Joe's grocery finds to splurge-worthy shoes and life-changing beauty products.

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Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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Jul 31, 2026

Costco is always full of surprises, but their lineup of new items for August just might be one of the most exciting we’ve seen all summer. From viral snacks to beloved brand-name shoes, these 10 new Costco finds are definitely going to encourage you to add a lil’ something extra to your cart on your next trip. But be quick – these iconic items won't stay on shelves long.

Scroll on for 10 great new Costco items worth the warehouse run this August.

Bag of Peet's organic French roast ground coffee, 32 oz, dark chocolate notes.

Costco

Peet's Organic Dark French Roast Ground Coffee

Get ready for a tasty wake-up call with notes of dark chocolate, smoke, and caramel brûlée.

Transparent perfume bottle with "Burberry" logo, white cap, beige background.

Costco

Burberry Her London Dream Eau de Parfum

Bring a touch of luxury to your morning. Featuring top notes of lemon and ginger, a floral heart of peony and rose, and a warm base of musk and amber, this fragrance is an absolute dream.

Madagascar Centella Probio-Cica Enrich Cream Set with a brown swirl background.

Costco

Skin1004 ProbioCica Cream, 3-Pack

Give your dry skin the ultimate TLC. Packed with nourishing shea butter, this 3-pack helps strengthen your skin barrier, delivers deep hydration, and leaves your complexion feeling soft and comfortable.

Beige ankle rain boot with a wool lining on a brown circular background.

Costco

Hunter Women's Insulated Play Short Boot

Waterproof, stylish, and comfortable and now affordable, these Hunter boots feature a platform sole, pull tab, and a cozy inner cocooning layer of vegan shearling lining rated for temperatures as low as 23°F. Available in black and sesame.

Bag of Volupta premium freeze-dried strawberries on a green background.

Costco

Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries

Snacking just got an upgrade. One bag packs the equivalent of three pounds of fresh fruit, making it a non-GMO, vitamin-C-packed treat that is great for your daily fiber and potassium fix.

LMNT sparkling electrolyte drink variety pack with lemonade, citrus, and cherry flavors.

Costco

LMNT Sparkling Electrolyte Drink, Variety Pack

Stay refreshed and balanced with zero sugar, zero caffeine, and a serious boost of minerals. This variety pack includes Black Cherry Salt, Pineapple Salt, and Lemonade Salt to keep your hydration game strong.

Two reusable cups with handles, one green and one pink, on a white circular background.

Costco

Reduce Chiller Go 32 oz. Tumbler with Straw, 2-pack

Sip in style all day long. This convenient 2-pack ensures your favorite icy beverages stay chilled no matter where your August adventures take you.

Al Dente Protein Pasta bags: Cavatappi and Rigatoni varieties on a white and gold background.

Costco

Al Dente Cavatappi and Rigatoni Protein Pasta, 6 Packs

Comfort food gets a nutritious makeover. Crafted in small batches with fresh cage-free eggs, this high-protein, lower-carb variety pack delivers the classic, firm bite you love without compromising on taste—making weeknight pasta nights completely guilt-free.

Saint James organic tea pack, red raspberry and classic mango flavors, 15 bottles.

Costco

Saint James Organic Brewed Tea, Variety Pack

Refresh your routine with organic brewed black tea featuring zero sugar and zero calories. Packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, this variety pack includes Red Raspberry and Classic Mango flavors.

Haribo Happy Mix bag featuring 120 mini bags of assorted gummy candies.

Costco

Haribo Gummi Candy Happy Mix, Variety Pack

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the ultimate crowd-pleasing treat. Packed with 120 individual bags featuring fan favorites like classic Goldbears, Wild Berry, Twin Snakes Minis, and Sour Sodas, this massive variety pack is tailor-made for road trips, lunchboxes, and late-night snacking.

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