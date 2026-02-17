Tying to hit your daily protein goals in this economy can feel less like a fitness goal and more like an extra loan payment. Food is expensive! Between the skyrocketing price of “clean” foods and the effects of shrinkflation on the tastiest protein bars, your grocery bill is likely feeling the pressure.

Take this as your sign to start maximizing your Costco membership, because the warehouse giant is surprisingly stocked to the brim with high-protein staples that offer the lowest price-per-gram compared to typical grocery stores. Now you can officially fuel your muscles and protect your savings at the same time.

These are the 14 best high-protein, value-packed Costco finds you need to add to your cart immediately.

High-Protein Breakfast Foods at Costco Costco Oats Overnight High-Protein Oatmeal Shakes Variety Pack Kicking your day off with a solid amount of protein is the ultimate hack for staying full and keeping steady energy levels so you don't totally crash. Instead of expelling tons of time and focus on meal prepping a complicated morning feast, opt for Costco's easiest high-protein breakfast options. Up first are these delicious 20-gram protein oatmeal shakes that come in a 14-count, two-flavor variety pack for $36.99. All you have to do is mix a pack with milk, let it chill for as little as 30 minutes, and enjoy. This Costco find even comes with a shaker bottle to really ease the prep process.

Costco Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches Kirkland Signature has so many great finds, but these heat-and-eat breakfast sandwiches are the best of the best. One sandwich contains 19 grams of protein amidst a delectable layering of egg, cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon on a spiral croissant. They're ready in the air fryer or microwave in mere minutes to keep your mornings running seamlessly.

Costco Ka'Chava All-In-One Nutrition Coconut Acai Plant Based Shake Shakes are an amazing way to work in more protein in the morning, especially if you're the type to not crave any chewable food after waking. This coconut acai-flavored formula from Ka'Chava packs in 25 grams of plant-based protein alongside ample fiber, vitamins, and superfoods to rev up your AM. It's extremely tasty when blended with water, but we also recommend trying it with some frozen bananas and green juice if you want something fancier.

Costco Evol Cage Free Egg & Green Chile Burritos With 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, there's no doubt these frozen burritos are going to keep you full until lunchtime. A quick trip to the microwave is all they need to turn deliciously cheesy and comforting. Plus, the 8-count box is only $13.61 at Costco right now. Run, don't walk!

Costco Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Uncured Bacon & Gouda Egg Bites Starbucks who? Kirkland Signature's egg bites feature a similar flavor profile and cost way less ($13 for five servings) while still packing in 17 grams of protein.

Costco's Best High-Protein Lunch, Dinner, and Snack Finds Costco Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna Costco's canned tuna comes with a whopping 42 grams of protein per can, making it an excellent buy for homemade tuna salads and easy sandwiches. What's more is the 8-count box of 7-ounce cans goes for $18.99 and everything is shelf stable, so there's no rush to use it up unlike fresh, perishable protein sources.

Costco Kevin's Greek Style Lemon Chicken This $17 pack of pre-cooked and pre-seasoned chicken (with nearly seven servings) is perfect for people who either hate cooking raw chicken or simply don't have the time to do so. It comes with a simple lemon sauce to elevate the flavors, so you can complete your lunch or dinner with easy side dishes and noticeably less effort.

Costco Real Good Food Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips The light layer of breading on these frozen chicken strips really lets the protein shine so each serving won't weigh you down. And speaking of servings, each one contains 21 grams of protein to keep you fueled up. They're great on their own, but you could also enjoy them on wraps, sandwiches or in pastas and salads. Delish!

Costco BFree High Protein Gluten Free Wraps With 11 grams of protein, these gluten-free wraps make adding protein to your lunch or dinner effortless. You can wrap up just about anything in them, and since they're neutral in flavor, you could even slather some peanut butter or jam on one for a sweet afternoon snack. The 12-count is $10.77 at Costco right now.

Costco Catalina Crunch Protein Snack Mix One serving of this savory snack mix from Catalina Crunch delivers 10 grams of protein so you're not left still feeling hungry after snacking, unlike with similar finds. The medley is nicely balanced between crackers, pretzels, and nuts, keeping each bite fresh and fun.

High-Protein Desserts at Costco Costco Premier Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Shakes High-protein desserts can often be pricey, but not at Costco. Take these milkshake-level bottles for instance: the 18-packs costs $36.99, which makes each one just $2. Plus, they contain an entire 30 grams of protein for just 160 calories. Time to stock up!

Costco Power Crunch Strawberry Creme Protein Energy Bar Flavored just like strawberry ice cream, these protein bars supply your system with 13 grams of protein with minimal sugar while still satisfying your sweet tooth. Find the 12-count box for $17.49 at Costco now.

Costco Miss Jones Banana Protein Mix Banana bread... with protein? Count us in! This find is as easy as mix, bake, and enjoy, and includes all the familiar flavors you know and love about banana bread. It can be made with or without bananas, too, making having a protein-packed sweet treat easier than ever. Find the 3-pouch box for a mere $13.61 while Costco still carries it!

Costco Trubar Plant Based Protein Bars Variety Pack Complete with 12 grams of protein for just 190 calories, Trubar's tasty protein bars are a must for anyone with a sweet tooth that's also trying to hit specific intake goals. This Costco-exclusive variety pack comes with 16 bars in two indulgent flavors for just $16.99 (was $21.99).

