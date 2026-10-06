Watch the first four episodes now.
Did Coven Academy Come Out Yet? What You Need to Know About Disney's New Show, Just in Time for Fall 2026
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Keep reading for everything you need to know about Disney's Coven Academy, and our hottest take regarding THAT love triangle.
Who does Briar end up with in Coven Academy?
Disney
Briar (Malina Weissman) obviously gets that sweet first love romance with Ollie (Louis Thresher), but he's also a freshly-turned vampire who's still trying to figure out how to control himself, and mind you, he literally leaves because he doesn't think he can safely be with her.
Then there's Jake (Malachi Barton), which is a completely different vibe and feeling; there's so much tension, that slow burn, friends to maybe something more. I don't know what's going on over there, but Jake has this whole magic dark storyline. And let's not forget what's hanging over his head, that William is his father.
So, moral of the story, my hot take is I want them to drag this love triangle out. I don't want to know exactly who Briar's endgame is going to be just yet. I want all of it in season two. I want the tension, I want the slow burn, the misunderstandings, the jealousy. I feel like there's so much more that could be given in season two! Where do you stand after that finale?
What is the release date of Coven Academy?
Disney
Coven Academy premiered on Disney+ October 1 (just in time for spooky season!). There will be new episodes released throughout the month of October.
Did Coven Academy come out yet?
Disney
Yes, you can watch the first four episodes of Coven Academy on Disney+ now! New episodes will drop until the finale on October 15. Here's the episode breakdown:
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 1 "Hex Education / Blood, Sweat, and Fears / Mother of All Secrets" premiered on Disney+ October 1, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 2 "Dead Ends / Power Trip" premiered on Disney+ October 1, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 3 "Roses are Red / Pick Your Poison" premiered on Disney+ October 1, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 4 "The Scrying Game / Trial by Fire" premiered on Disney+ October 1, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 5 "Time Warp / The Night It Happened" premieres on Disney+ October 8, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 6 "Between Worlds / What She Saw" premieres on Disney+ October 8, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 7 "Witchgiving / Cold Turkey" premieres on Disney+ October 8, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 8 "1998 / Thicker Than Water" premieres on Disney+ October 15, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 9 "Winter Solstice / The Covening" premieres on Disney+ October 15, 2026
- Coven Academy season 1, episode 10 "Bloodlines / After the Ashes" premieres on Disney+ October 15, 2026
What is Coven Academy?
Disney
Coven Academy is a brand new show about three teen witches, Briar, Sasha, and Tegan, who are training at a school in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Who's in the Coven Academy cast?
Disney
The Coven Academy cast features plenty of Gen Z and Millennial favorites! We'll see Malina Weissman as Briar Roberts, Malachi Barton as Jake Dawson, Jordan Leftwich as Sasha Baptiste, Ora Duplass as Tegan Kimball, Louis Thresher as Ollie, and Tiffani Thiessen as Miss Emma Graves.
Are you team Jake, Team Ollie, or team Briar? Let us know in the comments down below, and if you want to stay updated, make sure to follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more.