Who does Briar end up with in Coven Academy?

Disney

Briar (Malina Weissman) obviously gets that sweet first love romance with Ollie (Louis Thresher), but he's also a freshly-turned vampire who's still trying to figure out how to control himself, and mind you, he literally leaves because he doesn't think he can safely be with her.

Then there's Jake (Malachi Barton), which is a completely different vibe and feeling; there's so much tension, that slow burn, friends to maybe something more. I don't know what's going on over there, but Jake has this whole magic dark storyline. And let's not forget what's hanging over his head, that William is his father.

So, moral of the story, my hot take is I want them to drag this love triangle out. I don't want to know exactly who Briar's endgame is going to be just yet. I want all of it in season two. I want the tension, I want the slow burn, the misunderstandings, the jealousy. I feel like there's so much more that could be given in season two! Where do you stand after that finale?