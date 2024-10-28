12 Disney Theme Parks You Can Visit Around The World, Ranked
There's no other place I'd rather vacation than Disney. I know, that might be a controversial statement, but I love visiting the Disney theme parks on my own, with family, friends, and basically anyone else who will join me. As an annual pass holder and self-proclaimed Disney adult, I seriously frequent Walt Disney World multiple times a week — and it's absolutely on my bucket list to visit all of the other parks around the world in my lifetime.
I've been to Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure — and I'll be able to check Disneyland Paris off my list soon — but until then, I've come up with a list of the parks I've already visited (and want to visit) in order of priority. Here are all Disney theme parks around the world you should visit, ranked.
All The Disney Theme Parks, Ranked
Disney World
1. Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom is quintessential Disney for both the young and young-at-heart. Located in Central Florida, when you think of Disney, this is usually what comes to mind. It's most notable for the larger-than-life castle where Cinderella and her princess friends get together to meet guests everyday.
I especially love Magic Kingdom because it has a bit of everything for those classic fairytale lovers and thrill seekers. You'll find coasters such as Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, as well as more classic attractions like It's A Small World and Peter Pan's Flight that are suitable for the whole family. Plus, the entertainment is top notch with a daytime parade, evening fireworks, and a show on the castle stage.
(A word to the wise, though: there really isn't any alcohol in this park, so don't expect to have that Epcot-esque experience here)
Disney World
2. Epcot
Speaking of Epcot, it's genuinely unlike any other theme park in the world. The park somehow brings together futuristic concepts (Space 220 is out of this world) and cultural diversity (hello, World Showcase!) in such a unique way! Not only can you explore 11 different international pavilions, eating and drinking to your heart's content, but you can also enjoy incredible rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
And while Epcot has rides and character meet and greets, this park really stands out for its festivals. Every few months, guests can experience different themed festivals filled with varying entertainment, food, and beverage offerings. Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival is arguably the most popular — I mean who doesn't love to celebrate that?! Other incredible celebrations include the International Flower & Garden Festival, International Festival of the Arts, and Festival of the Holidays. I highly recommend scheduling your trip to Epcot during one of these festivals periods because it truly shows the park at its best capacity.
(And if you're feeling a silly, you can "Drink Around The World" in Epcot's World Showcase any time of year 😉)
Disney World
3. Hollywood Studios
Hollywood Studios is flashy and fun, featuring larger than life productions to high-tech attractions and rides. You'll find a bit of everything at Hollywood Studios, but Galaxy's Edge and Toy Story Land are the park's newest developments with attractions including Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon, and Slinky Dog Dash. Oh, and I can't forget about Tower of Terror — the icon of the park that can be seen from multiple points across the Disney property.
Lastly, you won't want to miss Fantasmic, the parks nighttime spectacular that combines water, characters, fireworks, and more into a breathtaking show for guests each night. Content Editor Haley Sprankle constantly has the theme song stuck in her head — it really is THAT good.
Disney World
4. Animal Kingdom
No trip to Disney World is complete without a visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom. Whether you're looking to be in tune with nature or see wildlife in action, you can experience it all at DAK.
For starters, you can go on the Kilimanjaro Safaris where you'll be guided around an African savannah right in the heart of Florida to see animals like giraffes and hippos in their natural habitats while learning facts about the park and their conservation efforts. Outside of the rides, you can't miss the Festival of the Lion King which is a 30-minute Broadway-style show that features acrobats, live music, puppetry, and fire throwing — all in celebration of the beloved film!
The only downside to DAK is that it can get extremely hot, and there aren't a lot of places to find relief from the brutal Florida sun. I'd definitely be sure to wear protective hats and hydrate, whenever possible!
Disneyland
5. Disneyland
A visit to the original Disney park is a must-do at some point in your lifetime. Disneyland is home to Sleeping Beauty's castle and has a quaint, old-school feel that instantly transports you back in time. Unlike Disney World, characters at Disneyland roam and meet guests as they interact with their environment — almost as if they just hopped off a page from a storybook.
In terms of rides, there's no shortage of them at Disneyland, from Indiana Jones Adventure to Pinocchio's Journey. Lastly, no trip to Disneyland is complete without paying homage to Walt outside of his apartment on the top of Main Street U.S.A. Don't forget to grab a churro too — they're delicious!
Disney California Adventure Park
6. Disney California Adventure Park
Directly across from Disneyland is Disney California Adventure — here you'll find a mix of Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters and rides for the whole family. DCA is home to the beloved Cars Land, AKA where you can visit Radiator Springs Racers and Flo's V8 Cafe. Other highlights of the park include Pixar Pier, San Fransokyo Square (inspired by Big Hero 6), and Avenger's Campus. If you get hungry at DCA, there are plenty of dining options, from Carthay Circle to Lamplight Lounge. Plus, who doesn't love that iconic Mickey Mouse ferris wheel?!
7. Disneyland Paris
Making your way to Europe? Be sure to make a stop at Disneyland Paris — located only 40 minutes away from the downtown area — to get your fix of Disney magic. Disneyland Paris is centered around Sleeping Beauty's Castle and is home to four lands — Fantasyland, Frontierland, Adventureland, and Discoveryland.
Like any Disney theme park there are so many rides, characters, and fun to get into. Step foot into Phantom Manor or Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain to immerse yourself in Disney's iconic storytelling whether by yourself or with family members.
Walt Disney Studios Park
8. Walt Disney Studios Park
Next to Disneyland Paris, you'll want to head over to Walt Disney Studios Park to find attractions and characters inspired by Disney, Pixar and Marvel. Some of the most exciting elements? Crush's Coaster, Cars Road Trip, and Ratatouille — because of course we couldn't exclude Paris's favorite rat. It's definitely a slower paced park with less offerings, however, you'll still feel the magic as soon as you step foot onto the property.
Tokyo Disneyland
9. Tokyo Disneyland
If you find yourself in Tokyo, then you'll absolutely wanna do yourself a favor and head over to Tokyo Disneyland. While it's completely it's own park, Tokyo Disneyland seems most similar to Magic Kingdom with its seven different "lands" throughout. You'll find the World Bazaar, Adventureland, Westernland, Critter Country, Fantasyland, Toontown, and Tomorrowland.
You'll find some classic Disney attractions, like the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and The Beast alongside other family-friendly options like Pooh’s Hunny Hunt and Monsters Inc Ride and Go Seek. Plus, you'll be able to see lots of characters throughout — not to mention the exciting entertainment offerings from Jamboree Mickey to Harmony in Color!
Lastly, this park has SO much great merchandise options, so you can bring home something unique with you to remember your trip!
Tokyo DisneySea
10. Tokyo DisneySea
Head on over to Tokyo DisneySea where you'll find a plethora of rides and characters from beloved Disney movies. Aside from Mickey and Minnie, you can meet lots of princesses alongside Duffy and friends (the cutest little animal characters!) to fill up your autograph book and camera roll to the max.
This park is self-described as the "only Disney park themed to the myths and legends of the sea," adding extra intrigue to the experience. You'll find the Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Port Discovery, Fantasy Springs, Lost River Delta, Arabian Coast, Mermaid Lagoon, and Mysterious Island.
Tokyo DisneySea's latest expansion is Fantasy Springs where you'll be immersed into the worlds of Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen. Plus, you can get on Journey to the Center of the Earth and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea — which you also won't find at any other Disney park!
Disney
11. Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disneyland features the Enchanted Storybook Castle right in the center of the park, where guests can take pictures and get immersed in the magic. The park has eight different themed areas — Mickey Avenue, Gardens of Imagination, Fantasyland, Treasure Cove, Adventure Isle, Tomorrowland, Toy Story Land, and Zootopia — with each offering it's own unique vibe. Some popular attractions include Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Tron Lightcycle Power Run, and Peter Pan’s Flight.
According to their website, this park is also the most "technologically innovative" Disney theme park, so I'm sure you'll be in for some really exciting features! Plus, the Enchanted Storybook Castle is "the tallest, biggest and most interactive of all Disney castles the world over." Okay, sign me up!
Hong Kong Disneyland
12. Hong Kong Disneyland
Hong Kong Disneyland may be last on this list, but the park definitely has some incredible standout options for guests! (Plus, you know I'm never mad to be at any Disney theme park ever!)
For starters, no other Disney park has a Mystic Manor, an alternative take on the Haunted Mansion where guests are ushered inside as Henry Mystic shows visitors inside his home that's filled with antiques. Other highlights include the Iron Man Experience, Slinky Dog Spin, and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars.
Plus, this park has stunning views throughout. The main castle is surrounded by lush, green mountains that are totally breathtaking — and totally different than anything you'd see in Orlando!
Casey Clark is a freelance writer from NYC who covers food, beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She's been a writer for nearly four years and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USATODAY, HuffPost, Allure, and more.