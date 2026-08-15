There's Comic Con, there's CinemaCon, and there's D23. D23 is a giant Disney presentation where fans can hear from their favorite stars, take insane photo opps, and experience a ton of Disney announcements. As I type this, I'm sitting in the Honda Center for the D23 Entertainment Showcase — I'm talking Marvel, Hulu, Disney live-action, and more.

Lock in, Disney lovers, the 2026 D23 Entertainment showcase, including announcements for Marvel, Hulu, and Disney live-action, is full of amazing announcements!

The Beginning of Disney's Incredible Presentation Disney The show started on a glittery note with a performance from the Dancing With the Stars cast — including their very shimmery costumes. Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan from Zooptopia 2 (and Once Upon a Time!) introduced Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro to talk about the company's goals, and its connection to all of us. Anne Hathaway showed up to promise that the team is taking their time to get Princess Diaries 3 just right — and she even quoted some iconic lines, which was such a dream to hear her say in person. We also got to see some very early footage of The Simpsons Movie, and even though it was rough footage, it was so cool to see the early animation stage. It made the movie lover in me geek out just a bit. Also, there's a joke about a hypothetical Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bank robbery that made me laugh out loud because it was just so unexpected.

Pixar Disney Pixar animator Pete Docter was honored for his work on many iconic movies, including this year's Hoppers and Toy Story 5. And he gave us a first glimpse at The Incredibles 3, which will follow Violet and Dash as they try to step out on their own, sneaking out to help the city. The movie is coming summer 2028. Coco 2 is also on the way, and Benjamin Bratt showed up with a first look at the sequel. An older Miguel has a fresh haircut and Ernesto De La Cruz has set out for revenge. Coco 2 comes in November 2029 — after Kingdom Hearts IV drops late 2027. Plus, there's a new show coming to Disney+! A new Pixar movie called Ghost Market, coming spring 2028, had everyone in the audience laughing. Kyle is the main character, a content creator who finds himself in a haunted, hidden market while on vacation. The final Pixar first look feels like it could be Ratatouille 2.0 — Gatto (coming March 2027) follows an Italian cat named Nero, who also happens to be part of the cat mafia. The D23 exclusive clip follows Nero on a job trying to secure a priceless violin. The animation is fresh and the pigeons on strike had me laughing out loud.

More Disney Movie Announcements Disney Stitch crashed the presentation with Maia Kealoha to tease Lilo & Stitch 2, coming summer 2028. And Angel is finally making her live-action debut! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow also took the stage to tease Romy and Michele 2. The first trailer for Percy Jackson season 3 ups the stakes and features everything fans of the books are wanting: including Walker Scobell absolutely serving emotion after Annabeth gets taken and Percy sets out to find her. The stadium screamed when the Jonas Brothers showed up to talk about Camp Rock 3 along with the kids, and then we got a performance! We also got a sneak peek at The Bluey Movie, which looks like a super cute time for families when it hits theaters August 6, 2027. Ice Age: Boiling Point's Queen Latifah and Dennis Leary showed up to talk about their characters taking on the Lost World, which sounds like it could include dinosaurs and plenty of acorns. The movie drops February 5, 2027, mark your calendars! The crowd went WILD for the first performance from The Greatest Showman: The Musical, starring Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks. The live-action Tangled gave us a true treat with lanterns hanging from the sky and a first official look at Teagan Croft as Rapunzel. The movie is officially coming in March 31, 2028. Jon Favreau announced a new project about Oswald the rabbit, which was only drawn with 2D animation and used a lot of the animators from old projects. It looks so cute!

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios Kevin Feige showed up to talk all things VisionQuest with Paul Bettany and James Spader, and then welcomed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Haley Atwell to show us a new look at Avengers: Doomsday. But believe it or not, the biggest Marvel announcement hadn't even happened yet! Kevin Feige and Sadie Sink came onstage to announce the brand new X-Men cast for the very first time. We're seeing Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X., Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury.

Star Wars & LucasFilm Disney Dave Filoni told us all about the upcoming Stars Wars projects, including Ahsoka season 2 and Starfighter. After showing some adorable footage from the OG Mickey Mouse Club, Starfighter star Ryan Gosling joined director Shawn Levy onstage. They also name-dropped the amazing new cast members, including Amy Adams and Matt Smith. We got the first-ever glimpse at the movie, which follows Ryan's character Cade and his spiritual connection to a legendary starfighter. He's definitely giving Han Solo, and seems to have a bond with a teenage kid, probably someone Cade is looking after? The movie comes out May 2027.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Disney On the heels of the uber successful Zootopia 2, we're getting Zootopia 3! This time we'll get a look at some brand new feathery bird friends. Clay is coming to theaters in 2028, a brand new original story starring Kieran Culkin. Meanwhile, Hexed is coming to theaters in November 2026 and follows Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers she's a witch and has to navigate the world of Hexed. She's joined by Walton Goggins, who plays a three-eyed cat, and Jodie Foster as a suspicious Witch Queen. Idina Menzel and Kristin Bell were very good sports when the Frozen 3 section began and their in-ears (to help them hear the music) didn't work — but they sang for us anyway. Then they were joined by Josh Gad singing a little song of his own, because Olaf is falling in love this time! The whole production ended with fake snow falling from the ceiling. What a magical night!

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all the Disney news you can't miss in 2026.