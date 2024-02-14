The Best Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Movies To Watch With Your Valentine
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
No matter what your mood is this Valentine's Day, I can promise you that there's a plethora of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movies to choose from. For romantics who believe in the impossible, there's 50 First Dates, while fans of the classics might opt for The Wedding Singer. (And maybe soon, we'll have a new Drew Barrymore Adam Sandler movie to add to the list!). Grab the popcorn and check out the best Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movies below!
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Movies
The Wedding Singer
Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler) is a well-known wedding singer in New Jersey who's live gets flipped upside down when he gets jilted at the altar. When Julia (Drew Barrymore) convinces him to help plan her wedding, he falls in love with her and decides to stop the wedding before it's too late.
You can stream The Wedding Singer on Hulu.
50 First Dates
Marine veteran Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) falls in love with Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), whose short-term memory loss means she doesn't remember anything from the day before. Which means every single day, it's up to Henry to make her fall in love with him again.
You can stream 50 First Dates on Starz.
Blended
Single parents Jim and Lauren (played by Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, respectively) go on a terrible blind date. Even though they decide to never see each other again, they end up on the same vacation in Africa, and realize they have a second shot at love!
You can stream Blended on Hulu.
Drew Barrymore Movies
Ever After
Drew Barrymore stars as Danielle, a young and determined woman living with her step-mother after the death of her father. When she meets Prince Henry, it looks like her life will turn around except for one huge problem: their love is forbidden. This is a wonderful story about true love conquering all and I'm obsessed!
You can stream Ever After on Hulu.
Never Been Kissed
Socially awkward journalist Josie Geller has to go undercover at her old high school to research contemporary teen culture. She stars to gain headway with the popular clique — until she starts to fall for her English teacher.
You can stream Never Been Kissed on Starz.
He's Just Not That Into You
This Drew Barrymore movie has an all-star cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, and Ginnifer Goodwin! He's Just Not That Into You explores all the complexities and difficulties that comes with dating in your 20s and 30s with a multi-story script and ensemble cast. I miss movies like this!
You can watchHe's Just Not That Into You on Amazon Prime.
Adam Sandler Movies
Punch-Drunk Love
Adam Sandler stars as Barry Egan, a bathroom supply business owner who lives a fairly uneventful life. That is, until he falls in love with his sister's coworker Lena, his life becomes anything but uneventful.
You can stream Punch-Drunk Love on Pluto TV.
Mr. Deeds
Longfellow Deeds lives in a small New Hampshire hamlet when he learns he's inheriting 40 billion dollars from a relative. The money causes small-town and big-city ideas to clash, and attracts a ton of reporters — including the beautiful Babe Bennett (Winona Ryder).
You can stream Mr. Deeds on Sling TV.
Just Go With It
Adam Sandler plays Danny, a successful plastic surgeon who pretends he's unhappily married so he can go on casual dates. When he falls for Palmer, he gets the help of his assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to help him catch Palmer's attention.
You can stream Just Go With It on Starz.
Which of these Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movies is your favorite?
Lead image via New Line Cinema
