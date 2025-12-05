A24 just stopped internet traffic with their latest announcement: they're adaptating Holly Brickley's new book, Deep Cuts! It's one of the new books that made it to the top of our must-read list, so we're basically hyperventilating after learning Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey are taking the lead. Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler were previously attached to star, but I'm very intrigued to see how this new casting will impact the film.

Because TBH, we'd watch anything they're in even if they don't have any lines because their acting totally speaks for itself. Though we'd love to focus on how much we admire these two actors, there's much more to learn about the Deep Cuts movie — and why it's such a big deal it's coming to theaters.

Scroll to learn everything about the Deep Cuts movie — and why we're fangirling over it!

What is Deep Cuts book about? Deep Cuts cleverly depicts how love can be beautiful and chaotic when two people are as passionate about their goals as they are each other. With each page, readers are able to see how Percy Marks and Joe Morrow lose sight of each other as well as themselves the deeper they pursue careers in music throughout the 2000s. By the end of their story it's apparent they both longed for their voices to be in spotlight, for better or worse. It's totally giving La La Land!

Who's in the Deep Cuts cast? Frazer Harrison/Francois Durand/Getty Images No other cast information has been shared besides Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler's involvement. However, we're confident we'll see more A-listers attached to the project! Personally, we'd love to see Florence Pugh or Jacob Elordi make an appearance! Hopefully someone sees this so our dreams can come true.

Is Deep Cuts being made into a movie? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Yes, Deep Cuts is being turned into a film! According to Deadline, Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw and The Nest) will be directing Deep Cuts. He's got an eye for storytelling that pulls viewers in so we're excited he's a part of this movie. Blake Mills will be behind the music, while Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie will produce alongside Durkin, Anthony Katagas, Jordan Tappis, and A24.

Where is Deep Cuts filming? Jasmine Williams/Brit + Co Filming will begin in February 2026, so we're hoping to see the movie in 2027. Stay tuned for official location and release date details!

