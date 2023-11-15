24 Festive Crate & Barrel Holiday Decorations To Make Your Space Magical
One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to deck out your home in festive decor. The right pieces can transform your space into a winter wonderland that feels both comfortable and cozy. Whether you're more of a modern minimalist or plan out a yuletide extravaganza, Crate & Barrel has everything you need to build the holiday retreat you've been dreaming of. To help you with your seasonal decorating, I've found 24 of the most merry and bright holiday home decor from Crate & Barrel to kick off the magical season. Happy shopping!
Thanksgiving Crate & Barrel Holiday Decorations
Woven Pumpkins
These woven pumpkins are such a fun way to welcome the fall and Thanksgiving vibes into your space!
Modern White Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkey Sculpture
This sculpture has a sleek and modern design, yet manages to still feel fun and festive.
Wheat Inclusion Wax Pillar Candle
I am obsessed with how unique these candles are! They're the perfect way to celebrate Thanksgiving without having over-the-top decor.
Cozy Cable Knit Throw Blanket
This maple brown chunky throw is absolutely to die for. It looks like a big, comfy sweater — but for your couch!
Thankful Welcome Mat
Make it known that your home is a festive one before guests even step through the door with this adorable welcome mat!
Amber Brown Glass Taper Candle Holder
These candle holders come in the most gorgeous colors and will look fantastic on your Thanksgiving table.
Christmas Decor You Can Get From Crate & Barrel
Wood Christmas TreeThis Scandinavian-inspired wooden tree is super adorable and is a fun twist on a classic Christmas tree decoration.
White Christmas Tree Ceramic Candle Holders
These ceramic candle holders are the perfect way to add a little bit of festivity to the candles you already have.
Holiday Reindeer Pyramid Tealight Candle Holder
For anyone who wants something unique to add to their Christmas decor, this holiday reindeer pyramid is the answer! It holds tealight candles, making it both fun and functional.
Santa's Workshop Handmade German Christmas Music Box
This music box is absolutely beautiful, thanks to it being carved and painted by hand. It plays "O Tannenbaum" and the adorable scene spins!
Textured Red and Green Glass Ball Christmas Tree Ornaments
These classic red and green ornaments add color and depth to both your tree and your space!
Punched Star Christmas Tree Topper
This elegant Christmas tree topper is so stunning and is sure to steal the show.
Hanukkah Decorations
Gehry Chrome Silver Hanukkah MenorahThis contemporary menorah is designed to be a modern take on the classic design, thanks to swooping curves and sharp angles.
Blue Striped Linen Table Runner
Make your dining table extra festive with this blue-striped linen runner.
White Porcelain Dreidels
These dreidel sculptures come in two different sizes and have a stunning matte white finish.
Elevation White Marble Hanukkah Menorah
Handcut marble creates a dramatic and serene menorah that you'll want to bring out year after year.
Mercer Blue Rim Hanukkah Plates
These Hanukkah plates are so beautiful that you'll want to keep them on your table to show off your festive tablescape.
Stainless Steel Menorah
This stainless steel Hanukkah menorah is truly stunning and the flowing arcs make it look extra elegant.
Winter Crate & Barrel Holiday Decorations
LED White Holiday Ceramic Snowflakes, Set of 3
These beautiful ceramic snowflakes are such a fun way to illuminate your space and make it feel like a winter wonderland.
Wooden Snowman
If you're looking for a cute and subtle piece of holiday decor, this wooden snowman is the way to go.
Red Cedar & Chestnut Scented Potpourri
Make your space smell as good as it looks thanks to this fragrant potpourri.
Apotheke Mini Charcoal-Scented Candle and Diffuser SetSpeaking of smelling good, this mini candle and diffuser set will give your space a warm and earthy aroma.
White Berry Holiday Wreath and Garland Set
This white berry wreath is a classy twist to the standard design.
Faux Cypress and Berry Leaf Bunch
This festive bunch of holly leaves and sprigs adds a beautiful pop of color to any room.
Follow us on Pinterest for more holiday inspiration like these Crate & Barrel holiday decorations!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.