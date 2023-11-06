25 Hand-picked Decor Pieces From Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection
When you're looking for beautiful home decor, Anthropologie is always a great place to start, especially when it comes to Anthropologie holiday decor. We want our homes to be in tip-top shape for our Decemberholiday movie binges, and it's never too early to start your hunt for holiday decor, even as you prep your Thanksgiving turkey.
We love all things colorful, shiny, and pom pom-covered, which makes these picks some of the best options for next-level decorations. Whether you're decking out an entire home or your small bedroom, if you're looking for luxe, gilded goodness, as well as texture and eye-catching detail, Anthropologie's latest holiday collection is the perfect place to curate your own wintry magic.
Catherine Martin Starry Night Martini Glasses
Catherine Martin Starry Night Bar Tools
Mix up your favorite holiday libations with these dazzling bar tools. Your home bar just got a whole lot more fabulous.
Catherine Martin Starry Night Teapot
Warm up with a cup of tea from this celestial teapot. It's the perfect addition to your holiday tea time, making every sip feel like a magical journey through the stars.
Catherine Martin Starry Night Ornament Box Set
Adorn your tree with these exquisite starry ornaments. Each one is a little piece of holiday art that will make your tree truly shine.
Frenchie Wine Bottle HolderThis adorable wine bottle holder in the shape of a French Bulldog is the perfect way to add a touch of whimsy to your holiday table. It's a conversation starter and a functional piece of decor.
Cindy Advent CalendarCount down the days to Christmas with this charming advent calendar featuring a festive holiday scene. It's a delightful way to add some anticipation to your holiday season.
Holiday In The City Dish TowelShow some love for the Windy City with this dish towel featuring a holiday-themed Chicago skyline. It's a great way to bring a bit of the city's magic into your home.
Lou Rota Twelve Days of Christmas Dessert Plates, Set of 12
These dessert plates depict the classic Twelve Days of Christmas in intricate detail. They'll add a touch of elegance to your holiday feasts.
Borosilicate Glass TreeBring a touch of modern elegance to your holiday decor with this glass tree motif.
Furbish Studio Holiday Petite Needlepoint Pillow
Add a pop of color and charm to your seating area with this petite needlepoint pillow. Its knod to a classic Christmas flick is sure to make your home cozier.
Andy Throw BlanketKeep warm and snug with this festive throw blanket featuring holiday motifs. It's the perfect companion for chilly winter evenings.
Merry Luster Tree Spoon Rest
Keep your kitchen tidy and your holiday spirit high with this lustrous tree-shaped spoon rest. It's both practical and festive!
Package Doormat
Welcome your guests with a touch of whimsy by placing this package-inspired doormat at your doorstep. It's a fun way to set the tone for your holiday gatherings.
Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Brigade Jigsaw Puzzle
Spend quality time with loved ones assembling this Nutcracker-themed jigsaw puzzle. It's a delightful way to enjoy the holidays together.
Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Pillow
Add a touch of the Nutcracker's magic to your home with this charming pillow. It's a must-have for any holiday enthusiast.
Christmas Tree Cookie Cutter and Sheet Pan Set
Get creative in the kitchen with this cookie cutter and sheet pan set. Bake and decorate your own holiday tree-shaped cookies for a sweet treat.
Santa Claus Doormat
Santa is here to welcome your guests with open arms on this festive doormat. It's a jolly way to make your home feel merry and bright.
Farmhouse Pottery Holiday Greeting Garland
Hang this elegant garland on your mantel or along your stairway for a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Faux Snowy Glitter Wreath, Blush
Add a touch of winter wonder to your door with this blush-colored snowy wreath. The faux snow and glitter create a magical holiday ambiance.
Hallorm Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Glass Tree Candle
Light up the holidays with this scented glass tree candle. The blend of balsam and cedarwood will fill your home with a cozy, woodsy fragrance.
Velvet Ernestine StockingHang this luxurious velvet stocking by the fireplace and fill it with all your holiday wishes. It's a classic piece that adds elegance to your decor.
Hedy WreathEmbrace the stars and celestial beauty with this stunning wreath. It's a unique and art deco-inspired addition to your holiday decor that will leave everyone starstruck.
Faux Fur Snowflake Tree Skirt
Elevate the look of your Christmas tree with this faux fur snowflake tree skirt. It adds a touch of whimsical opulence to your holiday decorations.
Good Cheer Bauble Ornament Wreath
Deck your door or wall with this bauble ornament wreath that radiates good cheer. It's a brilliant way to spread holiday joy to all who pass by.
Delia Tree Topper
Crown your Christmas tree with elegance using the Delia tree topper. It's the perfect finishing touch to make your heart flutter.
Will you be decorating with Anthropologie holiday decor this year?
