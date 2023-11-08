49 Christmas Decoration Ideas That Will Give You Holiday #GOALS
DIY addicts, it’s the most wonderful time of year: Time to pull out your glue gun and deck your halls with flurries of pretty paper snowflakes, pom-pom decor, and disco ball wreaths. If your idea of the perfect holiday home is filled with lots of insanely easy DIY projects, you’ve come to the right place. Want to make a terrarium filled with mini gingerbread houses? Of course you do! And what about sprucing up your stockings with faux fur and tassels? That’s a definite yes. This season is all about getting crafty-but-not-crazy, so scroll down for 50 DIYs that will get your home in the Christmas spirit ASAP.
DIY Edible SnowglobesSnow globes are awesome, but a snow globe you can eat is even awesome-er. Dress up your table with a magical gingerbread wonderland and then treat yourself to a gumdrop tree whenever you need a little pick-me-up. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Faux Calligraphy OrnamentsOut-of-the-box ornaments are nice and all, but there’s something special about crafting some of your own each year. Get a little creative with a gold pen and transform ordinary ornaments into truly memorable treasures. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Punny OrnamentsLet’s hear it for the lovers of everything punny. This year, skip the shops and DIY a few pun-tastic ornaments to make your tree (or someone else’s) totally unique. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Small Space Wall TreeBecause it’s all about that fringe, ’bout that fringe. If a wall tree is in your future this season, make things easy on yourself with this fringe and pom-pom option. Keep a mini side table nearby to display your presents and a plate of cookies for Santa. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Anthropologie Pom-Pom Garland
Spending a bunch of money on a garland from Anthropologie may not be your top priority and that's okay. Instead, make a ton of pom-poms in the thickest snowy white yarn you can find, attach them to an inexpensive string, and you’ll have a hack for way less than half the cost. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Batik Indigo StockingsBlue is a somewhat nontraditional choice for a holiday color scheme, but paired with the right decor, it totally looks cool and frosty. The surprise material here? Cookie cutters! Dip the cookie cutters in wax and stamp away to get this cool texture effect. (via Brit + Co)
DIY No Sew Pizza Tree SkirtA tree skirt is one of those things you might think you don’t really need… after all, there are going to be a ton of presents under there soon, right? Allow this pizza-themed skirt to change your mind. Because pizza is life. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Embellished Holiday StockingsPersonalize your stocking with all your favorite trimmings. There are six embellishment ideas here, so it’s ideal for an afternoon of DIY-ing a whole family of stockings for your entire #squad. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Wrapping Paper Christmas TreeGuess what this minimalist tree is made of? One holiday supply: wrapping paper. If you thought the material list was simple, check out the tutorial. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Holiday Card DisplayGive your fridge a break this year and put your cards out on the mantel where everyone can admire your beautiful family. This tree-shaped display is a breeze to put together and is just what your home needs to give Great Aunt Bonnie’s card a proper display. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Pom-Pom Christmas TreeNot sure you want to deal with a real tree this year? Skip the faux needles and go for something totally unique with a DIY honeycomb ball tree. (via Sugar & Cloth)
Quirky Gift WrapIt’s time to pull out all the stops for your gift wrapping endeavors. Plain wrapping paper with a drugstore-bought bow isn’t going to cut it this year, so follow the tips and tricks in this tutorial to kick your wrapping game up a notch. (via Studio DIY)
DIY Sequin Letter GarlandStringing up a cute DIY holiday garland will instantly infuse your place with Christmas cheer without a lot of work. Grab a roll of gold sequins and put together a glittery typography garland to hang over your mantel or bar cart. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Paper Ornament Advent Calendar
The best presents come in pretty, pretty packages. This year, DIY your own Advent calendar into adorable square boxes that’ll ensure you’ll get lots of compliments and maybe even an Instagram present snap from your loved ones. #Christmaswinner (via Oh Happy Day)
DIY Christmas Tree CakeIf decorating the tree is your fave holiday activity, you’ll LOVE the idea of recreating your Christmas tree in cake form. This one will take some time, so queue up the holiday movies and get your frosting on. (via Aww Sam)
DIY Snowflake Marquee LightMarquees are probably the coolest way to add a statement light in your house without going full-on chandelier. If you’re looking for a festive version, take the weekend to put together this metal and wood snowflake. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Christmas Tree CactusNot everyone is surrounded by snow-capped pine trees over the holidays, but you can count on your indoor garden to provide plenty of greenery options. Have a cactus? Grab some pom-pom trim and decorate that baby to the nines. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Painted Christmas OrnamentsFor those of you striving for a more rustic or boho Christmas tree, try making these painted floral ornaments, complete with pretty plaid ribbon. If you’re looking to add some glam, use gold glitter or faux snow inside the clear balls. (via PMQ for Two)
DIY Painted Pattern Holiday OrnamentsGet artsy this year with these painted pattern ornaments. Paint them with pastels, or be bold and cover them in neon swaths and glitter. (via Paper & Stitch)
DIY Rudolph OrnamentsGet the kiddos involved this season by making pom-pom Rudolph ornaments with them. Yes, you will need that hot-glue gun. (via Studio DIY)
DIY Simple Winter VillageNope, this isn’t your grandma’s Christmas village. Take a traditional piece of decor and give it a modern twist with a pastel color palette and European-inspired storefronts. Finish the look with white bottle brush trees, faux snow, and battery-powered lights to bring it all to life. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Wood Bead GarlandEven if you’re not ready to purchase a tree yet, it’s never too early to decorate your home with festive garlands. If you’ve been rocking a Scandinavian vibe all year, keep your garlands light and fresh with this simple wood bead DIY. (via The House That Lars Built)
DIY Peppermint Candy BalloonsReady to make your holiday party totally Instagram-worthy? Turn balloons into giant peppermint candies with tissue paper and a little spray adhesive. (via Aww Sam)
DIY Eye OrnamentsAll eyes will be on your tree this year. Anatomy prints are still trending, so it’s only right you allow your Christmas tree to make the same bold fashion statement. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Christmas Light GarlandsPay homage to your grandma’s retro Christmas lights by hanging paper light garlands all throughout the house. It’s as easy as taping cardstock “lights” onto yarn or jute and hanging on the tree, mantel, or front door. (via Studio DIY)
Spruce Up the Bar CartThe holidays are pretty much a free pass to have booze on hand at all times, which means your bar cart is going to see some serious action. So if you’re hosting a cookie exchange party or looking for a way to impress your in-laws, a glam bar cart will immediately add a little pizzazz to any party. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Cranberry WreathThe bright red color of this all-natural wreath will amp up any doorway or entry. Pink satin ribbon adds a final elegant flourish. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Oversized Holly and Berry GarlandBigger isn’t always better, but when it comes to holiday decor, we’ll make an exception. For a seriously glammed-out foyer, hot-glue massive paper holly leaves and berries onto a wire frame and get ready to feel really small. (via The House That Lars Built)
DIY Disco Ball TreeEven if you’re a loud and proud real-tree-all-the-way kind of gal, you need this disco ball tree in your life. Seriously, this DIY tree blows EVERY other fake tree away. (via Studio DIY)
Deck the FireplaceNothing beats the crackle of a wood fire during the holidays, but not all of us are #blessed with such a treat. If you’re struggling with ways to decorate your non-working fireplace, get the same cozy vibes by filling up the space with logs and then lighting a bunch of candles. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Gold Dipped Bottle Brush TreesCelebrate the holidays with this quirky take on a vintage bristle brush tree. Bet you’re digging the pink and gold combo, but you’ll love it even more when you see how easy it is to DIY that sparkly gilded effect. (via Studio DIY)
DIY Pom-Pom Tree TopperOnce you’ve figured out how to top your gifts and your cake, you’re left with the ultimate topping challenge: the tree! Add some serious personality to the apex of your tree with this fab tree topper that’s embellished with chunky pom-poms in a whole rainbow of colors. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Cheers Light Box MarqueeLight up the inside of your home as well as the outside with a bright gold holiday message. This lightbox is even easier to put together than a traditional marquee light, leaving you with plenty of time to bake an extra batch of cookies. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Tinsel Letter GarlandAnything gold and glittery is a win in our book. Trimming your tree with all the proper fixings might be an art form, but any tree decked out with this tinsel letter garland is guaranteed to dazzle. (via A Bubbly Life)
DIY Christmas Tree Confetti ConesIf you’re looking for a totally unique and nontraditional way to spruce up your home decor, these clear cones might be just what you’re searching for. They’re inexpensive and infinitely customizable. Paint the top with your favorite colors, add confetti, and dust the top with faux snow. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Holiday VignettesYou can’t beat the sparkle of teeny tiny LED lights, especially when you display them in a cloche or terrarium. Create your own mini holiday scenes with trees, paper houses, or even forest animals spray-painted gold. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Black and Gold TreeThis year, trimming the tree can be as simple as draping a few yards of tinsel around the branches and accessorizing with gold baubles. Show of hands: Who wishes they’d thought of this last year? (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Honeycomb Christmas TreeO honeycomb, O honeycomb… how lovely are thy (non-shedding) branches. It’s bright, it’s colorful, and it’s totally small-space friendly. (via Studio DIY)
DIY Colorful Bottle Brush TreesMost holiday decorations look out of place after December, but these pastel bottle brush trees will brighten your home throughout the winter without wearing out their welcome. The best part is that you can totally customize the dye job to go with your unique color palette. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Present BalloonsUse a little tinsel to make these balloons the main attraction at all your holiday parties. String them up by the fireplace or line them up to make a colorful photo backdrop at your next get-together. (via Studio DIY)
Vintage Car & Tree MarqueeThe traditional decor scheme doesn’t always work if you have a bold aesthetic, but a pink Porsche and marquee tree sure do! (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Mini Gingerbread House Place CardsThe best way to do place cards? DIY edible versions, duh. Ace the holiday entertaining game with a bit of creativity… and a bit of sugary frosting. (via Aww Sam)
Vinyl Atomic Starburst OrnamentsCreate vintage details with a little sparkle. Finish the bulbs with a velour bow, or hang them on the tree as is. These are too beautiful not to display! (via PMQ for Two)
DIY Christmas Present WreathAs far as alternatives to winter greens go, this one will stop your guests in their tracks. Just make sure they don’t try and open any of the gifts. (via Design Improvised)
DIY Color-Blocked Velvet OrnamentsGo bold or go home with gem-hued geometric decor, a statement tree, and coordinated gift wrap. (via Paper & Stitch)
Pom-Pom WreathThe award for “Easiest and Cheeriest Decor Ever” goes to this five-minute project involving supplies you know you already have and a glue gun. So what are you waiting for? (via Design Improvised)
Disco Ball Wreath Place CardsReindeers, elves, and snowflakes are what you’ll find in stores, and so will everyone else. Make something interesting like these glitzy place-setting wreaths. They also double as tree ornaments so you don’t have to worry about stashing them away during the season when not in use. (via A Bubbly Life)
DIY Colorful ForestBottle brush trees are still super popular, and with this tutorial, you can make an entire forest using cuts from previous projects. (via Inspired by Charm)
Pink Gingerbread CarDon’t bother with the little ginger-y village this year. This pink stunner is all you need to decorate a table or sideboard in style during your next party. (via Studio DIY)
Which Christmas decoration ideas are you going to try this year?
Featured image via Brit + Co.