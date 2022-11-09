Get Ready To Deck The Halls With Target's Winter Holiday Decor
There’s just something magical about going all out on holiday decorations. What’s even more magical is frolicking down the aisles of your local Target, on the hunt for the cutest pieces to add to your space. Bonus points if there’s a seasonal Starbucks drink in hand, which really amps up the spirit. There’s a wide range of style routes to take when it comes to holiday decorations, which is why we’ve rounded up a handful of different pieces to get those creative juices flowing. Whether you’re celebrating the holidays this year or not, Target has something for everyone. Let the decorating begin!
Decor For Hanukkah
This year, Hanukkah begins on December 18 and ends on December 26. Fill your home with delicious foods, lots of love, and holiday spirit throughout this eight day celebration. Here's some inspiration to get your Target decor ideas flowing:
Threshold Wall Hanging Menorah ($20)
This wall hanging is an easy and appealing way to honor all eight days of Hanukkah.
Spritz Aluminum Hannukah Menorah ($15)
This vibrant menorah is an easy addition to your Hanukkah celebration.
Threshold Menorah Throw Pillow ($20)
Stay cozy and spirited with this monochromatic menorah pillow.
Threshold Dreidel and Menorah Garland ($15)
This unique Hanukkah garland will tie all of your decor together in the best way!
Threshold Happy Hanukkah Mantel Piece ($30)
We love this classy celebratory piece that pairs well with any mantle.
Decor For Christmas
Christmas falls on December 25, though a lot of us like to start the celebration early by decorating throughout the entire month. Here's a quick roundup of what sort of decorations Target has to offer this year:
Threshold Cedar and Eucalyptus Wreath ($40)
There is no shortage of wreaths out there. If you are indecisive among all of the choices, DIY your own wreath this year.
Wondershop Colorful Fabric Trees Wall Hanging ($10)
We love this pick from Target's Modern Merry collection, which features non-traditional Christmas color schemes for a fun retro flair.
Threshold Ceramic Tree ($10)
Bring on the Christmas trees. Whether you need aesthetically pleasing accent decor, or you're looking for an alternative tree this year, these ceramic pieces do the job.
Threshold Cotton Plaid Table Runner ($15)
If you're hosting Christmas dinner, a cute table runner is a must-have.
Wondershop Wood Nativity Scene ($15)
Minimal and elegant, this nativity scene works well within any Christmas setup.
Decor For The Non-Celebrator
If you're not celebrating this year, you can still create a cozy winter wonderland at home. Reach for cozy pillows and blankets, as well as decor with warm lighting and some of your fave candles!
Wondershop Ceramic House ($5)
Pick up a few of these adorable ceramic light up houses to add some extra warmth in your space.
Threshold Cable Knit Throw Pillow ($25)
This plush pillow reminds us of wrapping up in all our favorite cable knit sweaters.
Opalhouse Cozy Nights Candle ($10)
Take it from us, this candle smells so good. We'll be burning it all season long.
Lakeside Cotton Snowball Wreath ($18)
If you still want to show off your holiday spirit, opt for a fun pom-pom wreath!
Wondershop Flocked Deer Figurine ($5)
These deer figurines are the cutest. Accent your holiday decor with a few of the same color, or go all out with a multicolored theme.
