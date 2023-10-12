Get Ready To Deck The Halls With IKEA's Magical New Holiday Collection
We hear those sleigh bells ringing early this year, thanks to IKEA's brand-new holiday collection! Inspired by Sweden's real-life winter wonderland feel, the collection pays homage to all the things that make the holiday season so magical. The pieces are affordable, festive, and versatile making this the perfect holiday drop to shop.
And, just like Santa's elves, we're here to help make this season as carefree and happy as can be — starting with curating the best finds from this extensive collection of holiday decor. Happy shopping!
Tin With Lid, Set of 3
From wrapping paper essentials like bows and tape to cookies and other tasty treats, these tins are going to be your best friend when it comes to storage this holiday season. The adorable prints on them allow you to proudly display them on your countertop, giving you both functionality and decor!
Cushion Cover
Throw pillows are one of the easiest ways to spruce up a space for the holidays, and cushion covers make it so that you can use the ones you already have! The sherpa material of these ones just feels so cozy and perfect for the season.
Ornaments - Set of 4
Ornaments are the one thing you really can never have too many of. These ones are especially cute with their simple designs and are made out of durable plastic that make them perfect for people with curious kids or pets!
Multicolor Tablecloth
Make your holiday food spread that much more festive with this fun tablecloth! The designs on it are super fun, but the best part is that it can be thrown in the washing machine if anything spills.
Ribbed Glass Ornaments - Set of 4
These glass ornaments just look so classy and give your home the perfect amount of shimmer. You can hang these on your tree or just around the house for a little extra holiday magic.
Bamboo Wall Decoration
If you're looking for a versatile piece of holiday home decor, you can't go wrong with this bamboo wall decoration. Throw some pictures in there, line it with fairy lights, put little holiday trinkets inside - the possibilities are endless.
Advent Calendar
Advent calendars are one of the best parts of the holiday season, but they can get tricky to store. This one is so cute and folds flat when not in use, saving you space without compromising any of the fun!
Red & Black Throw Blanket
This throw is the perfect addition to a wintertime movie night. It's warm and cozy, with a print that feels luxurious.
Green Serving Bowl
Make all your holiday treats look even more fantastic with this green serving bowl. The elevated height and the tinted glass make it feel like a timeless and elegant piece.
Handmade Christmas Tree
Let your home feel fun and festive without worrying about what you'll do with the decorations once the season is over. This adorable little tree folds up when you're done, making it easy to store and use again next year.
Platter with Stand
This platter is subtle while still feeling like the perfect addition for the holiday season. It's great for serving pastries or other winter treats.
Holiday Doormat
Let it be known that your home is ready for all the holiday festivities with this playful doormat. The red and green accents make it the perfect vibe for the season.
Gift Bags - Set of 3
Wrapping presents can become a tedious task, but these gift bags make things so. much. easier. Plus, they're reusable which makes them a great environmentally friendly option!
Hand Towels - Set of 2
These hand towels are an easy way to make your kitchen feel more Christmassy! The heart design can be brought back out for Valentine's Day, too, making it the perfect holiday piece.
Gray Slippers
With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you deserve some TLC. These slippers are so comfy and perfect to wear all season long.
Already feeling the holiday spirit? Sign up for our email newsletter to stay ahead of all the holiday home decor trends!
Header image via IKEA