8 Dream Jobs Creative People Should Pursue in 2026

8 Dream Jobs Creative People Should Pursue in 2026
Hanna Pad
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 29, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
Let’s be honest. It’s not exactly easy for starry-eyed dreamers in the creative field to make it big time in the cut-throat, corporate world of modern business. Most of us who identify as writers, artists, and poets aren’t made to sit behind a desk all day long, in a stuffy office with little to no opportunities for self-expression and creative freedom. Sorry, but the corporate posters on the cubicle walls of sunsets and seascapes just won’t cut it for fulfilling our artistic needs.

And as much as our mother might shake her head in disapproval that we didn’t pursue a lucrative career in finance as opposed to the whole starving artist lifestyle (sorry, Mom!), we know deep down that we’d be miserable in robotic careers that suck the soul out of our dreamy spirits.

I know, I know. We’re all adults here, which means we should probably just put on our most sophisticated business suits, learn about KPIs, and suck it up. After all, a job is a job. Fortunately, though, there are tons of career paths specifically for creatives that can actually be quite reliable.

Scroll for the best creative jobs in 2026.

Woman writing in a notebook beside a laptop on a desk.

George Milton

Copywriter

Are you able to find the emotional pull behind cedar-scented soap or a velvet tiered maxi dress? Perhaps you’ve binge-watched all of Mad Men and thought to yourself, “Hey, I can do that!” Well, if this sounds like you, copywriting can be a terrific option. It’s perfect for individuals who excel in storytelling, creativity, and marketing strategy.

Woman with camera beside cake and color swatches at a table, clock on wall behind.

Hanna Pad

Social Media Influencer

It’s easy to knock this one as vapid or shallow, but this take on social media influencers is honestly super dated at this point. Find the niche you’re most passionate about, whether it’s fitness, beauty, or lifestyle, and run with it. These days, you can make a lucrative living off of posting high-quality content for fans who are looking to be entertained and inspired.

meeting taylor swiftI Met Taylor SwiftChloe Williams/Brit + Co/Taylor Swift

Entertainment Journalist

Are you obsessed with all things pop culture related? Can you easily name every White Lotus season 2 cast member off the top of your head, without a second thought? Do you know more about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s beef than the drama that’s currently brewing up between co-workers at your workplace? If so, this is your new dream job. Writing about your faves all day long? Hell yeah!
Woman wearing headphones, smiling at a laptop in a bright room.

Karola G

Video Editor

A piece of visual media will never be complete without precise, careful editing. Whether you want the final cut to look as crisp and neat as possible, or as fun and chaotic as an episode of Euphoria, the Video Editor has the power to alter the energy of any story. That’s quite a pivotal role, if you ask me.
Woman with long hair working on a laptop at a desk with books and shelves in the background.

Yan Krukau

Video Game Designer

Let’s face it. A good chunk of our world right now is straight up addicted to Video Games. It’s not surprising, since the quality of games is getting so top-notch and exciting with every passing year. If you feel like you have what it takes to be the creative force behind the next big game, this could be the perfect job for you.

Three people having a discussion in a cozy, plant-filled living room.

Antoni Shkraba Studio

Relationship Coach

Creatives tend to be highly empathetic because they are so attuned to their emotions. That’s why they would make the perfect relationship coaches while helping individuals navigate their romantic lives.

Smiling person in beige shirt holding a stack of books with red covers.

Ivan S

Fiction Author

Never underestimate how much our society craves quality storytelling. We’ve been telling stories since the prehistoric ages, with cavemen drawing hieroglyphics on stone walls. The truth is, people are starved for compelling narratives. If you feel like you have what it takes to be the next Stephen King or JK Rowling, it’s never too late to start working on the next great novel.
Woman recording a video with a ring light and phone, holding a notebook.

George Milton

YouTube Script Writer

Whenever I see job posts for YouTube Script Writer on LinkedIn or Indeed, I’m always impressed with the salary range. This is the perfect way for creatives to make a living in 2026.

Which option seems like the best fit for you?

