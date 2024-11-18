15 Comfy Winter Flannel Pajamas You'll Literally Want To Live In All Winter
I've officially entered my flannel pajamas era because these 30+ year-old bones get cold. If it's below 63 degrees at home, my teeth start chattering...much to minor annoyance of my very warm-blooded fiancé. Usually I snuggle next to him like he's a bear when I'm that cold, but I can't have my way all the time. So, cute and cozy pajamas it is!
As luck would have it, I have the deets on the best winter options that may find their way to your front door. Let's go down the list, shall we?
The Best Winter Flannel Pajamas To Buy ASAP
- The Best Plaid Flannel Pajamas: Wondershop Plaid PJs
- The Best Christmas Flannel Pajamas: Koality Holiday PJs
- The Best Flannel Shirtdress: Flannel Nightgown
- The Best Kids Flannel Pajamas: Pretty Pink PJs
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Plaid and the holidays are the first thing that comes to mind when I think about flannel pajamas. This top and pants set set is super soft because of its Portuguese cotton fabric. It''ll almost feel like you're enveloping yourself in a cozy blanket sans any potential mishaps when you need to use the restroom.
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson Holiday Flannel Nightshirt
I love ditching pants when it gets too warm under my weighted blanket, but I think it'll be 10x easier to button up a flannel nightshirt. This lightweight beauty is still going to give you the cozy feel without restricting your legs AND you'll be able to iron it on cool (opposite side only).
Old Navy
Old Navy Flannel Pajama Shirt Dress
Again with the flannel shirt dress option? Um, yes. This option is for anyone who loves an orange and purple moment instead of green. Also, the hemline is just a tad longer than the prior one so you won't be as likely to flash anyone when you're putting the finishing touches on your Christmas tree's skirt.
Target
Wondershop Plaid Flannel Pajamas
I just had to include a pair of red and white flannel pajamas because they scream "Christmas" without any of the obvious decor designs. I love that they're a part of a matching family set so you can schedule a pajama-themed sleepover on Christmas Eve.
The best flannel pajamas for the person who's already started decorating for Christmas
P.J. Salvage
P.J. Salvage Koality Holiday Flannel PJ Set
Have you ever seen a bunch of koalas get ready for Christmas? Not to worry because this flannel pajamas set is ready to change that for you. They're literally all over the top and tie-waist bottoms in all their festive glory. There's a koala climbing a decorated Christmas tree and a mom plus her baby hanging out in a cute wreath! What's not to love?
Bed Head
Bed Head PJs Hit The Slopes Portuguese Flannel Pajamas
Keep it traditional and celebrate the evergreen vibes of the holidays. These pajamas are especially for those who usually hit the slopes but can't this year. You'll feel like you're close to the holiday activity you love the most without completely having any FOMO feelings.
Pajamagram
Pajamagram Apres Ski Flannel Pajamas
If you do plan to go skiing this year outside of The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion Pack — yes, I know you're still binging that game — here's a cute pair of flannel pajamas you have to wear at least once. Just look at the cute gondola lifts!
The best flannel pajamas if you're a cat mom who loves Christmas
PrintFresh
PrintFresh Flannel Nightgown
I have a special appreciation for the cat distribution system and the lucky moms who find their feline matches because I know how personalized it is. If you and your fur baby are locked in, you absolutely deserve to walk around your space in this jolly big cat nightgown.
The best flannel pajamas for the "I'm just a girl" crowd
P.J. Salvage
P.J. Salvage Ribbons & Bows Flannel PJ Set
If you've memorized No Doubt's "Just a Girl," and love belting it during karaoke night, you'll appreciate this cute ribbons & bows PJ set. The labels are and bows are outlined in red to offset the Pepto-Bismol pink base.
The best flannel pajamas for leopard print lovers
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Flannel Long Pajama Set
You don't have to wear leopard print in public if you won't want to, but don't be shy about wearing this set at home. You'll feel sultry with your glass of wine, charcuterie board, and remote in your hand.
Aerie
Aerie Off-Duty Flannel Trouser PJ Pants
You could also skip the matching moment and wear your favorite oversized t-shirt with these flannel pants. They're equally cozy and won't feel overpowering if you don't like that much pattern.
The best flannel pajamas to wear if pants make you feel itchy at night
Macy's
Adore Me Plus Size PJ Set
If you're not a fan of pants or nightgowns, these plus size pajamas will get you right! The shorts have an elastic waist so you'll have plenty of breathing room. Also, the entire set is made of cotton and satin which sounds like a great time if you ask me.
The best flannel pajamas if you crave the simple things in life
J.Crew
J.Crew Flannel Pajamas
It's not fair for my minimalist girls to not have a pair of flannel pajamas to choose from so this is for you. They're 100% cotton, have an elastic waist, and are machine-washable! Did I mention they're also loose-fitting if you're uninterested in your pajamas hugging your body? Oh yeah, these are for you.
The best flannel pajamas for kids
GAP Factory
babyGAP 100% Recycled Flannel Pajamas
Call it my mom instincts, but I can't forget kids! These cute plaid flannel pajamas are a great option for them to wear on Christmas Eve and the morning they get to open their presents. They're made of a soft jersey knit that'll keep up with a kid's moves, including bounding down the stairs or doing somersaults off the couch because they're excited for the holidays.
Petite Plume
Petite Plume Kid's Flannel Pajama Set
There's at least one princess in the family and it may be your little sister, niece, or daughter. No matter who she is, she'll appreciate these pretty pink flannel pajamas. They're free of harsh chemicals and are flame-resistant in case little one likes to sit close to the fireplace.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday style inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.