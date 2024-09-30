My City Gets Devastatingly Cold – 11 Fleece Jackets I’m Shopping To Brave The Freezing Temps
If you were to ask me about Denver winter, I’d say it’s alright. But if you really asked me about Denver winter, I’d say it makes me want to shrivel up in hibernation and abstain from the outdoors until the temperatures hit the mid-50’s again. I’m not joking when I say my city gets devastatingly cold – we’re likely to see temps in the tens and even sub-zero days once December and January hit. That’s why I’m prepping for the freeze now, with plenty of cozy winter layers, beanies, and of course, fleece jackets. Fleece jackets are an easy one-and-done piece to put on that isn’t a bulky winter parka, since they effectively insulate my body heat. There are a ton of cute fleece jackets out there that don’t sacrifice function for fashion – scroll on for my 11 faves that’ll certainly help you brave the cold!
Parks Project
Parks Project High Desert Wildflowers High Pile Fleece
The high pile fleece on this pullover not only makes it extremely winter-ready, but extremely soft on the skin, too. The two side pockets and button-up collar are perfect for tucking your away cold fingers and face when the temps really start to drop. The elastic cuffs and waistband help seal in even more heat when you need it most. Plus, this eye-catching brown floral pattern earns major style points.
Nordstrom
Barbour Violette Fleece Jacket
This deep green fleece jacket is equipped with plenty of brass buttons to help you customize your look and bundle up simultaneously. It has a fun contrasting trim to break up the color and incorporate that extra oomph your layered 'fits will be craving this winter.
Free People
Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
This jacket boasts an easy-to-wear slouchy silhouette that's ideal for layering over long-sleeved shirts and turtlenecks without ever feeling overly bulky. I love the sporty vibe that the nylon patches and multiple zippered pockets give to this piece, allowing you to wear it casually or more formally. It also comes in 16 more colors to suit your personal style!
Nordstrom
Ugg Nikia Open Stitch Detail Uggfluff Fleece Jacket
If there's one thing Ugg has mastered, it's the art of staying warm. If you know the sheer coziness of their signature boots, this jacket has that same exact level of comfort and warmth! I love that the contrasting scalloped trim breaks up the monotony of the brown color on this piece and also helps shape your figure – which is much needed when you're bundled up underneath layers and layers of winter clothing. The drawstring along the waist, side pockets, and standing collar will come in handy for shielding the most vulnerable parts of your body during a harsh winter chill.
Target
All In Motion High Pile Fleece Jacket
This lighter-on-the-body fleece jacket is the perfect garment to grab after an intense workout when it's time to step out in the cold. It flaunts a nice hood to protect your head and neck, plus thick elastic bands along the wrists and waist, which fit snugly against your bod to insulate valuable body heat.
Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi Bacano Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi truly knows what it means to brave freezing temps – their line of expertly-designed puffer jackets and fleece jackets are ultra-warm, and this fleecy pick is no different! The high-pile fleece material on this style sets you up for success in terms of keeping cold out and warmth in. You'll be surrounded in sheer coziness all season, thanks to the adjustable drawstring waist and high neckline. I'm also a huge fan of the contrasting zippers and retro-inspired patchwork to make any winter look stand out, whether you're hitting the slopes or running errands.
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Snow Bunny Piled Fleece Zip-Up Jacket
This pick is like a wearable blanket. The soft fleece is constructed to a boxy, relaxed fit that you can practically wear anywhere. It's fitted with elastic cuffs on the wrists and waist, and you can adjust the level of zippered-up-ness (depending on how cold it is) using the two-way zippers along the front.
Nordstrom
THE GREAT. The Pasture Horse Print Fleece Jacket
All summer long, I was a huge proponent of Horse Girl Summer, which is why I'm heavily eyeing this fleece jacket – I can easily take the Wild West sentiment into my winter outfits with it! I love the cozy low-pile fleece material for layering over other pieces, and I also adore the unique details on this jacket, from the scooped hem to the contrasting spread collar. Yeehaw, am I right?!
Old Navy
Old Navy '94 Half Zip
Part of Old Navy's recently-revived 1994 collection, this half-zip pullover jacket infuses throwback flair with modern convenience. The fleece material is soft on the skin and heat-insulating, so it doesn't ever sacrifice function for fashion. The mock neck shrouds your neckline in warmth, which is perfect for extra-cold days. You can also keep your hands shielded, too, thanks to the zippered side pockets. I love this toned-down burgundy color, though it's shoppable in 5 more vibrant hues like blue and yellow.
Urban Outfitters
BDG Taylor Piled Fleece Aviator Jacket
With a chic mix of cream-colored fleece and black faux leather, this fleece jacket is definitely for those who don't like to abandon the 'fit for cold weather. It follows a boxy, aviator jacket-inspired silhouette that provides ample space for cold-weather layering. The fluffy collar brings even more coziness to your look!
Anthropologie
Varley Roselle Half-Zip Fleece
This half-zip fleece jacket is as sweet as can be. I can see it working really well for cozy WFH days in the midst of wintertime! The waistline is loose-fitting, which adds to its comfort. It's fitted with zippers on both sides that you can adjust for the perfect body-hugging look.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.