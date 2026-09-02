It's finally September, so you know what that means: it's Dancing With the Stars season! DWTS season 35 premieres on ABC September 15 and the brand new cast features some of our favorites (even though it seems like it would hard to beat Robert Irwin as a fan favorite!).

Okay so who is the Dancing with the Stars cast in 2026? Let's meet them before the new episodes premiere on ABC this September 2026.

Taylor Hanson ABC HANSON musician, songwriter, and producer Taylor Hanson will perform on Dancing With the Stars season 35.

Jackson Olson ABC This Savannah Bananas star is about to become a DWTS star too! You might also recognize him from his open and sincere social profiles.

Ciara Miller ABC Summer House is coming to Fall TV! Ciara Miller is a former ICU nurse who's also walked runways and hosted red carpets, and now she's putting on her dancing shoes too.

Julia Stiles ABC You probably recognize Wish You Were Here director Julia Stiles most from her role as Kat in 10 Things I Hate About You, but even if you're a mega-fan, get ready. You haven't seen Julia quite like this!

Tatyana Ali ABC Tatyana Ali has starred in everything from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Abbott Elementary, but she's also the CEO and founder of Baby Yams, a quilted goods brand that donates to Black and Indigenous midwives and doulas' scholarships.

Harry Shum Jr. ABC Harry Shum Jr. has been seen in Grey's Anatomy, Crazy Rich Asians, and Voicemails for Isabelle. He's also an accomplished dancer so it looks like the other Dancing With the Stars cast members have their work cut out for them!

Amber Glenn ABC Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn is about to show us whether being light on your feet on the ice translates to the Dancing With the Stars dance floor too. She's one of the only women in the world who have landed a triple axel during a competition and just helped Team USA win gold at the Olympics. She's also the first openly LGBTQ+ U.S. women’s figure skating champion.

​Conner Leavitt ABC Conner Leavitt was recently seen in 11 to Midnight and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and he also launched Leavitt Media House to produce alongside his wife Whitney Leavitt.

Tyler Cameron ABC The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron runs Image 1 Construction and flips and designs homes with his fiancée Tate Madden. He was also a judge on HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover so he definitely know how to make a successful sale!

​Giada De Laurentiis ABC Iconic chef and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis is hanging up her apron and grabbing a glittery costume (at least for now). She was born in Rome, Italy and trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, France.

Guillermo Rodriguez ABC I cannot believe it, but we'll also see Guillermo Rodriguez in the Dancing With the Stars cast. You'll recognize him from the last two decades on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and all the social media clips of him drinking tequila on the red carpet.

​Jenna Dewan ABC The Rookie star Jenna Dewan has starred in Step Up, Supergirl, and American Horror Story: Asylum. And up next, Dancing With the Stars!

​Maura Higgins ABC Maura Higgins was recently seen on The Traitors and Love Island ahead of her stint on Dancing with the Stars 2026. She's also been the headliner for the TIME 100 Gala, Glamour Women of the Year Awards, British Fashion Awards and the Golden Globes!

Sarah Jane Nader ABC Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader has led campaigns for companies like Alice + Olivia and MAC, and she's currently the head of Nonprofit and Talent Partnerships at Influencer Social Responsibility. I know she's going to make an impact on DWTS too.

Connor Wood ABC Connor Wood is bringing his magnetic personality to Dancing With the Stars 2026, which hopefully means we'll see some amazing social media clips. He's probably most known for his Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast and "Fibula" social accounts.