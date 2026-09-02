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Grab your dancing shoes! 🪩

Meet the Brand New 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 Cast Before the Show Premieres on ABC September 2026

dancing with the stars 2026 cast julianne hough alfonso
ABC
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 02, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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It's finally September, so you know what that means: it's Dancing With the Stars season! DWTS season 35 premieres on ABC September 15 and the brand new cast features some of our favorites (even though it seems like it would hard to beat Robert Irwin as a fan favorite!).

Okay so who is the Dancing with the Stars cast in 2026? Let's meet them before the new episodes premiere on ABC this September 2026.

Taylor Hanson

Taylor Hanson dancing with the stars

ABC

HANSON musician, songwriter, and producer Taylor Hanson will perform on Dancing With the Stars season 35.

Jackson Olson

Jackson Olson

ABC

This Savannah Bananas star is about to become a DWTS star too! You might also recognize him from his open and sincere social profiles.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller dancing with the stars season 35 cast

ABC

Summer House is coming to Fall TV! Ciara Miller is a former ICU nurse who's also walked runways and hosted red carpets, and now she's putting on her dancing shoes too.

Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles

ABC

You probably recognize Wish You Were Here director Julia Stiles most from her role as Kat in 10 Things I Hate About You, but even if you're a mega-fan, get ready. You haven't seen Julia quite like this!

Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali

ABC

Tatyana Ali has starred in everything from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Abbott Elementary, but she's also the CEO and founder of Baby Yams, a quilted goods brand that donates to Black and Indigenous midwives and doulas' scholarships.

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr.

ABC

Harry Shum Jr. has been seen in Grey's Anatomy, Crazy Rich Asians, and Voicemails for Isabelle. He's also an accomplished dancer so it looks like the other Dancing With the Stars cast members have their work cut out for them!

Amber Glenn

Amber Glenn

ABC

Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn is about to show us whether being light on your feet on the ice translates to the Dancing With the Stars dance floor too. She's one of the only women in the world who have landed a triple axel during a competition and just helped Team USA win gold at the Olympics. She's also the first openly LGBTQ+ U.S. women’s figure skating champion.

​Conner Leavitt

Conner Leavitt dancing with the stars season 35 cast

ABC

Conner Leavitt was recently seen in 11 to Midnight and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and he also launched Leavitt Media House to produce alongside his wife Whitney Leavitt.

Tyler Cameron

dancing with the stars

ABC

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron runs Image 1 Construction and flips and designs homes with his fiancée Tate Madden. He was also a judge on HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover so he definitely know how to make a successful sale!

​Giada De Laurentiis

\u200bGiada De Laurentiis

ABC

Iconic chef and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis is hanging up her apron and grabbing a glittery costume (at least for now). She was born in Rome, Italy and trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, France.

Guillermo Rodriguez

Guillermo Rodriguez

ABC

I cannot believe it, but we'll also see Guillermo Rodriguez in the Dancing With the Stars cast. You'll recognize him from the last two decades on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and all the social media clips of him drinking tequila on the red carpet.

​Jenna Dewan

\u200bJenna Dewan

ABC

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan has starred in Step Up, Supergirl, and American Horror Story: Asylum. And up next, Dancing With the Stars!

​Maura Higgins

\u200bMaura Higgins dancing with the stars 2026 cast

ABC

Maura Higgins was recently seen on The Traitors and Love Island ahead of her stint on Dancing with the Stars 2026. She's also been the headliner for the TIME 100 Gala, Glamour Women of the Year Awards, British Fashion Awards and the Golden Globes!

Sarah Jane Nader

\u200bSarah Jane Nader

ABC

Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader has led campaigns for companies like Alice + Olivia and MAC, and she's currently the head of Nonprofit and Talent Partnerships at Influencer Social Responsibility. I know she's going to make an impact on DWTS too.

Connor Wood

connor wood dwts

ABC

Connor Wood is bringing his magnetic personality to Dancing With the Stars 2026, which hopefully means we'll see some amazing social media clips. He's probably most known for his Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast and "Fibula" social accounts.

​Ezra Frech

\u200bEzra Frech dancing with the stars 2026

ABC

Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech is from LA and he competes in the T63 100 meter, long jump, and high jump. He even competed internationally at 14 years old, so he definitely knows a thing or two about competition.

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