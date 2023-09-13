Dancing With The Stars Season 32 Is The Best Cast We've Had In Years
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's nothing like the fall TV season and the competition for Dancing With The Stars season 32 is truly stacks! Every season of DWTS ends up providing one of my favorite pop culture moments of the year (Disney Night, in case you're wondering). While the last few years have had some exciting stars, this year might just have the best overall cast we've seen in awhile! Here's everything we know about Dancing With The Stars season 32.
Meet The Dancing With The Stars Season 32 Cast
Tyson Beckford (right) and partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (left)
Tyson Beckford is the most recognized male model in the world, and was cemented as an icon during his work with Ralph Lauren's Polo and Polo Sport lines. Vogue magazine named Tyson as the greatest male model of all time, and Vogue UK named him one of the top 10 most successful male models of all time.
Xochitl Gomez (right) and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy (left)
Dancing With The Stars season 32 star Xochitl Gomez is a rising star best known for her recent introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as her role as Dawn Schafer in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club. She was also named one of Variety's Next Up Young Hollywood in 2020.
Alyson Hannigan (left) and partner Sasha Farber (right)
An actress since the age of four, Alyson Hannigan is best known for her rols in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother (two of our favorite shows!). Recently she's also hosted Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins and Girl Scout Cookie Championship, and we can't wait to see her take the stage!
Harry Jowsey (right) and partner Rylee Arnold (left)
You probably recognize Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, or because you're one of his 10 million (!!) social media followers. In addition to his interactive Spotify show Dating Harry Jowsey and the podcast Tap In, Harry also just signed with WME to begin his acting career.
Charity Lawson (right) and partner Artem Chigvintsev (left)
Charity Lawson is a child and family therapist who also starred on season 27 of The Bachelor and season 20 of The Bachelorette. We can't wait to see her willingness to try new things, confidence, and kindness come through in all of her dances!
Ariana Madix (right) and partner Pasha Pashkov (left)
With her resilience and wit, Dancing With The Stars season 32's Ariana Madix is one of our favorite members of Vanderpump Rules, and she's also proven her crazy good bartending talent with her Amazon bestselling book Fancy AF Cocktails, and her recent Drink From Home brand.
Jason Mraz (left) and partner Daniella Karagach (right)
If you don't recognize the name Jason Mraz, you'd definitely recognize his hits "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up." The two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree also the Jason Mraz Foundation, a non-profit that's all about inclusive arts education.
Adrian Peterson (right) and partner Britt Stewart (left)
American football player Adrian Peterson is one of the best running backs ever — he set the freshman rushing record at Oklahoma in 2004 with 1,925 yards, became the first freshman to get runner-up in the Heisman Troph ballot, and became the fifth NFL player ever to have more than 3,000 yards in his first two seasons. NBD!
Lele Pons (left) and partner Brandon Armstrong (right)
Social media star Lele Pons has enchanted her 100 million+ social media followers with her charm and humor. She was the first Vine creator to reach one billion loops in 2016, and even after Vine shut down, Lele remains one of the most-followed influencers on multiple platforms.
Mira Sorvino (left) and partner Gleb Savchenko (right)
Mira Sorvino won an Oscar, Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, National Board of Review, and New York Film Critics Circle (wow) for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, and has also starred in Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion and Intruders opposite Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.
Jamie Lynn Spears (right) and partner Alan Bersten (left)
You can see Y2K icon Jamie Lynn Spears in Zoey 101, the follow-up film Zoey 102, and Sweet Magnolias. She also recently released a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said, which became a national besteller. We can't wait to see her on Dancing With The Stars season 32!
Mauricio Umansky (right) and partner Emma Slater (left)
Mauricio Umansky founded The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage that uses tech and marketing to help agents (and their clients) reach all their real estate goals. He's also repped some of the world's most iconic properties, like the Playboy Mansion and the Walt Disney Estate.
Matt Walsh (right) and partner Koko Iwasaki (left)
Dancing With The Stars season 32 star Matt Walsh received two Emmy nominations from his role on HBO's Veep, and is a founding member of the improv Upright Citizens Brigade. You can also see him in Fox Searchlight's Flamin' Hot. Matt works with Open Books, a charity that donates LGBTQ+-affirming books to the public school system, and Defy Ventures, a charity that helps formerly incarcerated men and women find employment.
Barry Williams (left) and partner Peta Murgatroyd (right)
Barry Williams is probably most known for his stint as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch, as well as his NYT-bestselling autobiography Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg and its NBC TV movie adaptation. He's also written, co-produced, and starred in three USO Christmas Shows around the world.
Who are you excited to see on Dancing With The Stars season 32? Let us know in the comments!
