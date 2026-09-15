Everything You Need To Know About The New 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 35

Dancing With The Stars is back for a massive milestone: Season 35 is officially here and we just got the first look! The new season kicks off with a special two-night premiere on September 15 and September 16, 2026. Airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+, the star-studded lineup is ready for incredible routines, sparkly costumes, and fierce ballroom competition — and I've gathered all the info you need to know.

Here's everything we know about Dancing With The Stars, Season 35.

Where can I watch the Dancing With The Stars Season 35 trailer? Disney/Andrew Eccles Dancing With The Stars season 35 premieres on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, 2026. After the special two-night opening event, episodes will air live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu. You can watch the Dancing With The Star trailer here.

What is the format for season 35? Disney/Andrew Eccles The season opens with a unique two-night twist. The 16 celebrity couples are split across the first two nights — male celebrities take the floor on Night One, and female celebrities perform on Night Two. Every couple will dance to a number-one hit song from the year they were born. Even more intense? One celebrity will go home at the end of each night, meaning two quick eliminations right out of the gate.

Who's in the Dancing With The Stars cast? Disney/Andrew Eccles The star-studded celebrity and pro pairings ready to put on their dancing shoes include: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Who are the hosts and judges? Disney/Matt Sayles The ballroom is bringing back all your favorites for the judges' table and hosting stage: Hosts: Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough Judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli

How many episodes are in Dancing With The Stars Season 35? Disney/Andrew Eccles Dancing with the Stars Season 35 just kicked off its milestone premiere, so the total episode count for the entire season hasn't been finalized yet. Typically, a standard season of the show runs anywhere from 10 to 12 episodes depending on the number of celebrity couples and planned double-elimination weeks.

Where is Dancing With The Stars filmed? Disney/Andrew Eccles Dancing With The Stars is filmed live in front of a studio audience in Los Angeles, California.

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