Everything you missed from the 2026 Disney Upfront.

The 2026 Disney Upfront (where the studio announces their upcoming television slate) kicked off with a bang when Derek Klena and the Savannah Bananas opened the show with a performance of "The Greatest Show" before going straight into a montage of all your favorite Disney characters (including droids from Star Wars, which I thought was so cute) walking to the The Devil Wears Prada theme song. Then Andy Sachs herself, Anne Hathaway, came onstage! She talked about both The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada before welcoming Josh D'Amaro, the new Disney CEO.

Disney Listen, I really am a Disney kid at heart and seeing all my favorite stars talk about Disney magic literally gave me goosebumps. Then, with "Man I Need" by Olivia Dean playing in the background, Paul Anthony Kelly from Love Story came onstage and I literally gasped. If it was appropriate to scream in such a professional work setting, I would have. Rita Ferro took to the stage to talk all of Disney's biggest numbers (a lot of which are ESPN, let's be real). Super Bowl 2027 is the first game on Valentine's Day. Jason Kelce welcomed a huge all-star team of Super Bowl winners before Mandy Moore, William H. Macy, and Chris Meloni took the stage for The Land on Hulu — which also stars my girl Chloe Bennet!

Disney Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro introduced the Dancing With the Stars professionals...and then Robert Irwin made a surprise appearance to announce Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro and let us know that Jackson Olson from The Savannah Bananas is joining the new season of DWTS. Robin Roberts took the stage to talk all about ABC news & Good Morning America (and confirm Conan O'Brien is hosting next year's Oscars). Ke Huy Quan (from Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom and Zootopia 2) showed up too! Sigourney Weaver announced Avatar: Fire and Ash will be coming to Disney+ this summer, and welcomed Rosario Dawson to the stage to talk about Ahsoka season 2 before it drops on Disney+ in early 2027.

Disney Then Robert Downey Jr. took the stage to talk about Marvel Television, and Avengers: Doomsday — duh — before his speech was crashed by Tom Hiddleston! And then Paul Bettany made a surprise appearance to talk about VisionQuest, the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy (behind the original series and Agatha All Along). The show gives us a whole new look at his character Vision...and seems to bring back Ultron (James Spader) in human form. ABC stars Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Kaitlin Olson (High Potential) told us all about Disney TV, as well as Scrubs' Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke. Things got horrifying when the American Horror Story cast showed up — including brand new addition Paul Anthony Kelly! But that's not all Ryan Murphy has for us. The Shards is a brand new drama about a writer at a teenage prep school with a serial killer edge. I guess it's kind of like Gossip Girl meets Law & Order?

Disney Shailene Woodley, Lindsay Lohan, and Kit Harington took the stage to talk about their new show Count My Lies (which is Lindsay's first TV role!). Olivia Coleman and Brie Larson were also at the presentation to give us the latest update on their new mystery show Cry Wolf. The Spot is another new mystery crime show starring Ewan McGregor and Claire Danes. And it wouldn't be a Disney presentation without an NBA and WNBA presentation, which included a look at Billie Jean King's Give Me the Ball and an appearance from Billie Jean King herself! The legend hit some signed tennis balls into the audience, which got a lot of cheers.

Disney Ryan Seacrest introduced Jimmy Kimmel, who immediately started making the audience laugh. And then he surprised us all by announcing Olivia Rodrigo was coming onstage — and the former Disney star closed out the show with a concert! Whew. What a wild day.

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