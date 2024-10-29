Danielle Fishel Just Proved Breast Cancer Scars Don't Have To Hold You Back
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis on Pod Meets World in August, Danielle Fishel continues to prove she won't let the disease hold her back. The actress and director took the red carpet for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere, and she opened up to PEOPLE magazine about how this disease continues to impact her. Here's what she had to say!
At the premiere, Danielle Fishel shared with PEOPLE that she was actually "back and forth" about showing up to the premiere. She said, "I obviously wanted to come tonight because I absolutely love this show. I'm so honored to have been able to direct a couple of episodes of it."
Still, there was something holding her back. She shared, "At the same time, everything I wanted to put on, I was like, 'I can see my scars in that. Oh, I can see my scars in that.'"
Instead of letting that hold her back, though, Danielle decided to push herself. "I was like, 'Why am I going to let that be a factor in deciding to live my life?'" she said. "I got dressed and I had my makeup artist do her magic and I feel fine." Ultimately, she said she was "happy" to be there — which is all you can ask for when you're facing down your fears!
Fishel told PEOPLE that her "whole life has changed" since her diagnosis. She explained that her life consists of "many doctor's appointments," check-ups, and side effects. She said, "It's not fun, but it is what it is. And with all that said, I'm very fortunate and I'm going to live, which is the most important thing."
Back in August, the star explained to Rider Strong and Will Friedle that was diagnosed with DCIS — ductal carcinoma in situ — which she described as "a rare form of breast cancer." Even though she discovered the disease at "technically stage zero," she underwent surgery to remove the cancer, as well as follow-up treatments.
When she announced her diagnosis, Danielle explained that she thought she would "would suffer in silence" and "not tell anyone." However, it's clear she's made the conscious effort to not only lean on her community, share her story, and brave the aftermath — surgery scars included.
Fishel's brave red carpet move comes after another fellow breast cancer survivor, Olivia Munn spoke out earlier in October about how her own scars. Munn bared her scars for a SKIMS campaign, after deciding she didn't wanna cover them up anymore. We're so proud of all these strong women for telling their stories and fully embracing themselves, scars and all!
Looking for more inspiring news? Be sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.