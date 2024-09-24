John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Welcome Baby #2 Via Surrogate
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Life has a way of testing couples at every stage of their lives — just ask John Mulaney and Olivia Munn. From meeting a wedding to becoming parents together, they've almost seen it all. But, nothing is scarier than watching your partner fight a breast cancer diagnosis and doing your best to support them.
However, their story isn't just comprised of hard moments — the couple just shared they welcomed their second child together via surrogate! Here's everything to know about their relationship, including their brand new bundle of joy!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2013 — Olivia Munn Remembers Meeting John Mulaney
December 2020 — Olivia Munn Offers Support As John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab
After that, John Mulaney married his then-fiancé, Anna Marie Tendler (via TODAY) while Olivia Munn dated Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers (via US Magazine). After Munn and Rodgers split, she then went on to date Álex Gonzàlez and Philadelphia Fusion president Tucker Rodgers.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney didn't have any contact until the end of 2020 when the Mulaney experienced a relapse. It was clear Olivia hadn't forgotten about him because she reportedly tweeted, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney" before adding, "You got this," (via Vanity Fair).
Eric Charbonneau/Netflix
May 10, 2021 — John Mulaney Divorces From Anna Marie Tendler
John must've gained a lot of clarity during his time in rehab — he decided to divorce from Anna Marie Tendler once he came home. Though a spokesperson told Page Six, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," Anna chose to acknowledge how "heartbroken" she was.
Netflix
May 13, 2021 — John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Reportedly Start Dating
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were rumored to be an item days after the latter's divorce news became public. A close source said to PEOPLE, "This is very new, they're taking it slowly." 👀
June 2021 — Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's First Public Outing
The new couple didn't issue a public statement about their relationship, but they were seen together at Rick's Drive In & Out after speculations about them were shared. A source who spotted the couple told PEOPLE, "They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking...enjoying each other's company."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
September 2021 — John Speaks About Olivia's Pregnancy
When John Mulaney sat on the Late Night with Seth Myers couch, he talked about how life was going and shared some pretty big news with Seth Myers. "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife … Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said. Then he dropped the happy bombshell. "And we're having a baby together..." A source couldn't wait to reveal to PEOPLE how "extremely excited" they were to be having their first child together.
September 22, 2021 — Olivia Munn Talks Openly About Her Pregnancy
Olivia opened up about her pregnancy and even made a joke or two about how it was going at the time. "I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods," she told PEOPLE. She also mentioned how her friends were responsible for her being "sane" during this time!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
November 2021 — Olivia Munn Shares How She Feels About Public Scrutiny Of Her Relationship With John Mulaney
It seems we weren't the only ones interested in the details of Olivia and John's relationship because other people were making speculations about it. "It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," she said to the Los Angeles Times. She went on to mention how people were clueless about "what any of his relationships were."
November 24, 2021 — John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Welcome Their First Baby
Not long after Olivia told everyone to mind their business, she and John welcomed their first son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney (via PEOPLE) on November 24, 2021. However, the couple didn't share him with the world until the following month. They shared separated Instagram photos about their son's arrival — and the posts were nothing short of precious.
John wrote, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays" on his caption while Olivia wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."
Netflix
February 2022 — John Mulaney Happily Talks About His Son While Hosting SNL
John took his time to gush about his family while hostingSNL a few months later. Stating that "Life is a lot better," he said his son was "pretty cool" and even joked about seeing the first few remnants of little Malcom's personality. While his son was on the warmer in the hospital, John could see "...he was annoyed." All he could think to himself was, "'That's my son.' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation..."
March 2022 — Olivia Munn Shares BTS Moments Of John Mulaney And Baby Malcolm
Olivia captured sweet BTS moments of John Mulaney and baby Malcolm on the set of SNL. She wrote, "Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon. Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard" as her funny caption.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue
August 27, 2022 — John Mulaney Celebrates Turning 40
October 11, 2022 — Malcolm Says His First Word
Most moms can relate to the fact their child's first word usually isn't mama. In true kiddo form, baby Malcolm's "first word was Daddy/Dada," according to this cute video clip Olivia Munn posted. In it, you can hear little one saying a couple of more words to the amusement of his parents.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
November 24, 2022 — Baby Malcom Turns One
Olivia's Instagram caption reads, "Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."
January 9, 2024 — Olivia And John Make It Red Carpet Official
The couple showed up on the red carpet together for the first time and they looked stunning! They attended the Governors Awards in L.A. and couldn't stop making heart eyes at each other.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
March 13, 2024 — Olivia Munn Shares A Shocking Diagnosis
"I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," she wrote.
July 10, 2024 — John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Tie The Knot
The couple took their relationship further by getting married earlier this summer. Their ceremony wasn't over-the-top nor did it involve a lot of people, according to PEOPLE. Olivia Munn's The Newsroom co-star, Sam Waterston was their officiant while Baby Malcolm and an onlooker witnessed the couple dedicate their lives to each other.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
September 14, 2024: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Second Baby Is Born
Follow us on Facebook for more celeb news!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.