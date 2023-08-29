Danielle Fishel Cried During Sabrina Carpenter's Concert And, Honestly, Same
Whether it be the Friends reunion or Adam Brody and Penn Badgley bonding over Leighton Meester, celebrity reunions warm my heart. This past week we got another mini meetup, this time for Girl Meets World! Taylor Swift's Eras Tour just came to Mexico City and featured Sabrina Carpenter as the opener (you can read Taylor's full tour schedule here).
Knowing how much Sabrina loves Taylor Swift makes the experience special in and of itself, but when I saw that some of her Girl Meets World cast mates came to support her, including Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga on both the original Boy Meet World and the Disney Channel spinoff), I was even happier!
Danielle relived the concert in her Instagram stories on Monday, August 28, and gave us videos both from the floor and the VIP tent. She was already crying before Sabrina even got onstage, which could be chalked up to the fact they played a video of Sabrina singing Taylor's "Picture To Burn" as a child. Precious!
"I naturally burst into tears when the show [started]," Danielle saysin a video.
Sabrina's involvement with the Eras Tour follows her 2022 album emails i can't sent and her latest headline tour. Her opening set includes songs like "Feather," "Tornado Warnings," and the viral "Nonsense."
emails i can't sent is a driven, vulnerable, and dreamy look at what life looks like post-breakup. We're head over heels obsessed — and we're not the only ones! "I loved every second of her show and ugly cried through most of it," Danielle said in another Instagram story. "I love this woman."
Danielle and Sabrina were also joined by Corey Fogelmanis, who starred as Farkle on Girl Meets World.
Corey and Sabrina have stayed very close since the series ended and continually go viral on TikTok for choreographing dances, doing hilarious bits at Sabrina's shows, and just being amazing friends IRL.
My favorite slide from Danielle's Instagram stories is during "Blank Space" (which I can't wait to hear on 1989 (Taylor's Version) this October), which she's singing with Sabrina and Corey: "It would be impossible for me to love these people more."
What's your favorite number from emails i can't send? Who's your favorite character from Girl Meets World? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more fun celebrity coverage.
Lead image via JC Olivera/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!