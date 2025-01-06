Demi Moore, 62, Got Emotional While Accepting Her First Golden Globe: "I Do Belong"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Despite the fact her first role was at the age of 16, 62-year-old Demi Moore just took home her first-ever major acting award at the 2025 Golden Globes for playing Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance. While the win is a new kind of victory, it's her acceptance speech that truly made the most impact.
Watch Demi Moore's emotional acceptance speech at the 2025 Golden Globes below.
After a producer told her she was a "popcorn actress" in her 30s, Demi Moore "made that mean that [accolades weren't] something that I was allowed to have."
The actress "bought in" to the idea that she could make super successful movies but never get acknowledgement for them. "I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it," she continues in her speech. "Maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do. And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance."
In an era where women are constantly fighting the idea that we're too much — too needy, too emotional, too loud — while also battling the narrative that we're not skinny, young, or pretty enough, The Substance showed Demi that "you're not done," she says. The movie follows 50-year-old Elisabeth Sparkle who's fired from her aerobics TV show because of her age...and winds up buying a black market serum to reconnect with a "more perfect" version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley). The movie made waves with its commentary on beauty standards, and the markets that profit off them.
"In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough, I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be 'enough,' but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.'"
"And so today," Demi continues, "I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong."
After her win, Demi Moore had another special moment when Entertainment Tonight showed her her family's reaction! "They're a vocal crowd," the actress said of daughter Scout Willis' video showing the family screaming at the top of their lungs. "I don't have my glasses with me, so I haven't been able to read any of my messages," she jokes. "But as soon as I am finished they will be my first FaceTime."
"Everything I do is for them," she continues. "It's for my daughters, for my daughter's daughter. I hope in that same way that that translates out also for all women."
