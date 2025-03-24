They'll make you reimagine the Wild Wild West.
10 Epic Western Books For Fans Of 'Yellowstone' and '1923'
How many times can we talk about our love for Yellowstone and 1923 before you think we've move beyond obsession? If you ask us, we're sure you'll be convinced once you scroll through the western books we've added to our must-read piles. Like historical fiction, reading about cowboys, outlaws, and frontier life feels endearing. Now that we think about it, we think it's because these tales are embedded in America's fabric.
Try as we might, we can't resist tales that remind us of the Clint Eastwood movies our grandparents loved watching or summarizing. But now we're in charge of the conversation and know which westerns are worth reading.
The best western books that are full of adventure, crime, revenge, and more!
Outlawed by Anna North
Lone Women by Victor Lavalle
The Bullet Swallowerby Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Whiskey When We're Dry by John Larison
Holding the Reins by Paisley Hope
Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey
Esther's on the run for two reasons: she wants revenge for the brutal murder of her best friend and she wants nothing to do with marrying the man her best friend was formerly promised to. In her mind, there's no better way to right wrongs than by hiding out in the back of a Librarian's book wagon so she help dismantle those who seek to accept one written form of truth.
If we didn't know any better, we'd say that Upright Women Wanted sounds oddly similar to the fight against banned books.
Inland by Téa Obreht
The Sisters Brothersby Patrick DeWitt
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin
